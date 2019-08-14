As Wpx Energy (WPX) Valuation Declined, Jvl Advisors Upped Stake by $3.54 Million; Hikari Power LTD Has Lowered Stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by $2.87 Million

Jvl Advisors Llc increased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) by 16.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jvl Advisors Llc bought 272,554 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The hedge fund held 1.91M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.02M, up from 1.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jvl Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10.27. About 6.93 million shares traded. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 45.08% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 13/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 17/05/2018 – WPX Energy Favored by 8 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 21/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $18; 23/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $548.6M OF 2022 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 6c; 23/05/2018 – WPX Energy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Rates Wpx Energy’s Proposed Senior Notes B1; 26/03/2018 – WPX Energy CEO sees crude demand rising despite electric cars; 23/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $40.8M OF 2023 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 21/03/2018 – WPX Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Hikari Power Ltd decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 34.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hikari Power Ltd sold 54,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 103,900 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.61M, down from 158,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hikari Power Ltd who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.85B market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $52.72. About 18.94M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – CISCO 3Q ADJ EPS 66C, EST. 65C; 04/04/2018 – ZSCALER IS SAID TO HAVE REBUFFED TAKEOVER OFFERS BEFORE IPO; 12/04/2018 – Cisco and ISARA Collaborate on a Proof of Concept of the World’s First Digital Certificate Compatible with Both Classic and; 22/05/2018 – Lumos Data Centers Launches Suite of laaS Solutions; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems: Remaining Authorized Amount for Repurchases Is $25.1 Billion; 24/05/2018 – Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins speaks at VivaTech 2018 amid heightened cybersecurity concerns; 01/05/2018 – CSCO:ACCOMPANY CEO CHANG TO LEAD CISCO’S COLLABORATION BUSINESS; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q EPS 55c-EPS 60c; 28/03/2018 – CISCO – MARIA MARTINEZ WILL SERVE AS COMPANY’S EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE OFFICER; 16/04/2018 – Cisco Doubles Down on Security Innovation and Investment to Protect the Endpoint and Email

More notable recent WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “6 Energy Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Oil Stocks Are Getting Crushed Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About WPX Energy Inc (WPX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “WPX Energy Stands Strong – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Should Investors React To WPX Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:WPX) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold WPX shares while 97 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 394.35 million shares or 0.75% more from 391.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Interstate Bank & Trust holds 12,010 shares. 13,404 are owned by Petrus Trust Lta. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 0% or 13,700 shares. Oppenheimer Asset invested in 0.01% or 23,621 shares. Old Second Bancorporation Of Aurora, Illinois-based fund reported 156 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 583,128 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. State Street Corp reported 0.01% stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability owns 118,969 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Paloma Ptnrs Mngmt Communication reported 242,466 shares stake. Prudential Fincl stated it has 689,322 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Gluskin Sheff Associates reported 38,580 shares stake. Chicago Equity Ltd Liability Com holds 0.02% or 37,955 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, Alaska-based fund reported 42,820 shares. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Co (Trc) has 0.02% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has 0.01% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX).

Hikari Power Ltd, which manages about $954.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core High Dividend Etf (HDV) by 5,930 shares to 24,430 shares, valued at $2.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 15,340 shares in the quarter, for a total of 290,960 shares, and has risen its stake in Deutsche X (ASHR).

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “8 Stocks To Watch For August 14, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After Hours Most Active for Aug 8, 2019 : LDOS, FL, IEX, CZR, GRUB, APC, UBER, CSCO, ANGI, MTCH, FOLD, MSFT – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “What’s in the Offing for Cisco Systems’ (CSCO) Q4 Earnings? – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/15/2019: SOL, NICE, YNDX, UBER, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Breakout Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.