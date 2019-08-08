As Wpx Energy (WPX) Valuation Declined, Beaconlight Capital Cut by $8.23 Million Its Stake; As Verizon Communicatio (VZ) Stock Price Declined, Greenwood Capital Associates Has Boosted Its Stake by $479,906

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc increased its stake in Verizon Communicatio (VZ) by 11.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc bought 8,134 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 81,165 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.80 million, up from 73,031 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc who had been investing in Verizon Communicatio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $229.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $55.74. About 7.55M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: DOJ said to investigate AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 30/04/2018 – A merged T-Mobile and Sprint will still be smaller than AT&T or Verizon; 16/05/2018 – VOIP-PAL.COM INC – CO CONTINUES TO AWAIT PTAB’S DECISION REGARDING APPLE’S POST-JUDGMENT CHALLENGE TO VOIP-PAL’S VICTORY IN IPR’S FILED BY APPLE; 05/04/2018 – Oath and Verizon Have Taken Ownership Stake in MoviePass Through Equity in HMNY in Connection With Transaction; 21/04/2018 – Voice of Amer: DOJ Investigates: Did AT&T, Verizon Make it Hard to Switch?; 27/03/2018 – Verizon Risk Report Transforms Security Decision Making; 10/04/2018 – Verizon Cites Ransomware as ‘Top Cybersecurity Threat’; 23/04/2018 – Tech Today: An eSim Conspiracy? Defending Verizon, Cheering Okta — Barron’s Blog; 27/04/2018 – Oath Hires Former Snap Inc. Exec Jeff Lucas as Head of Americas Sales; 20/04/2018 – AT&T, Verizon Said to Face U.S. Probe Over Mobile Technology

Beaconlight Capital Llc decreased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) by 22.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaconlight Capital Llc sold 633,025 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The hedge fund held 2.12M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.86M, down from 2.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaconlight Capital Llc who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.3. About 10.64 million shares traded or 28.00% up from the average. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 45.08% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.08% the S&P500.

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc, which manages about $970.61M and $389.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 14,497 shares to 37,577 shares, valued at $6.28 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares (IEF) by 4,591 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,780 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (CSJ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.07 in 2018Q4.

Beaconlight Capital Llc, which manages about $170.27 million and $352.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Universal Display Corp (NASDAQ:OLED) by 7,107 shares to 27,207 shares, valued at $4.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dolby Laboratories Inc (NYSE:DLB) by 271,650 shares in the quarter, for a total of 375,144 shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware.