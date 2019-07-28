As Wpx Energy (WPX) Stock Value Rose, Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture Boosted Holding; Shareholder American National Bank Boosted Accenture Plc Dublin Shsclass A (ACN) Position

American National Bank increased its stake in Accenture Plc Dublin Shsclass A (ACN) by 8.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American National Bank bought 2,455 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,545 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.38 million, up from 28,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American National Bank who had been investing in Accenture Plc Dublin Shsclass A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $196.93. About 1.25 million shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 12.75% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 18/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as Overall Leader in HfS Blueprint for ServiceNow Services; 06/03/2018 – ACCENTURE INVESTS IN ENTERPRISE AUGMENTED REALITY SOFTWARE PROVIDER UPSKILL; 22/03/2018 – Accenture Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS $6.61-Adj EPS $6.70; 09/03/2018 – TOYOTA MOTOR CORP – THE COMPANIES COLLECT TAXI SERVICE LOG DATA AND DEMOGRAPHIC PREDICTIONS AS WELL AS OTHER FACTORS THAT AFFECT TAXI DEMAND; 23/05/2018 – ACCENTURE COMMITS $200M TO JOB TRAINING SKILLS OVER THREE YEARS; 15/05/2018 – Disconnect Between C-Suite and Supply Chain Resulting in Missed Digital Growth Opportunities for Companies, According to New Research from Accenture; 23/05/2018 – Accenture to Acquire Shanghai-Based HO Communication; 29/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – FINANCIAL TERMS OF TRANSACTION ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 27/03/2018 – Four in Five North American Bank Operations Leaders Believe Their Bank’s Survival Depends on Updating Legacy Systems to lnnovate Faster, Accenture Study Finds; 14/05/2018 – Accenture Is a Leader and Star Performer in Everest Group Procurement Outsourcing Market Report for 2018

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture increased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) by 166.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture bought 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 400,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.24 million, up from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $10.03. About 7.70 million shares traded or 4.52% up from the average. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 29.91% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.34% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 15/03/2018 – Valerie M. Williams Joins WPX Energy Board of Directors; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $328.7M 2020 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 02/04/2018 – WPX Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY’S CFR TO Ba3 FROM B2 BY MOODY’S; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Wpx Energy’s Cfr To Ba3; Stable Outlook; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Rev $374M; 09/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY – COMMENCED UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF $400 MLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 20/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS IN SECOND AMENDMENT, BORROWING BASE INCREASED TO $1.8 BLN, AGGREGATE ELECTED COMMITMENTS INCREASED TO $1.5 BLN – SEC FILING; 13/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $17; 17/05/2018 – WPX Energy Favored by 8 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show

American National Bank, which manages about $316.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pac Corp Com (NYSE:UNP) by 5,703 shares to 33,252 shares, valued at $5.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc Com (NYSE:HON) by 3,970 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp Com (NASDAQ:INTC).

More notable recent Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Accenture Positioned as a Leader in New IDC MarketScape Report for EMEA Service Providers for Digital Grid Enablement – Business Wire” on July 17, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “BlueFletch CEO: ‘I knew I needed to take advantage of this opportunity’ (Video) – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on July 09, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Accenture Names Domingo MirÃ³n Group Chief Executiveâ€”Financial Services, Succeeding Richard Lumb – Business Wire” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) were released by: Investorideas.com and their article: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: IBM (NYSE: $IBM) Watson Stands Out for Finance Solutions and Accenture (NYSE: $ACN) Teams with Mujin – InvestorIdeas.com” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Accenture plc’s (NYSE:ACN) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Veritable Limited Partnership stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Saratoga Research Mngmt has 148,251 shares for 1.78% of their portfolio. Bath Savings Tru holds 1.07% or 28,920 shares in its portfolio. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 47,347 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada holds 0.21% or 2.84M shares in its portfolio. Bancshares Of The West has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). 1,272 are owned by Annex Advisory Limited Liability. Kingfisher Capital Limited Liability holds 2,289 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Aviva Public Limited Company accumulated 254,810 shares. Tanaka Capital Mgmt has 908 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Cap Research Invsts owns 17.72M shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) holds 0.12% or 6,613 shares in its portfolio. Lateef Invest Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.12% or 3,938 shares in its portfolio. Toth Fin Advisory Corp holds 0.03% or 608 shares. Highstreet Asset Management invested in 6,170 shares or 0.06% of the stock.

More important recent WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Should Investors React To WPX Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:WPX) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Leggett & Platt, Inc. (LEG) – Yahoo Finance”, Seekingalpha.com published: “Q2 Earnings Season ‘Kabuki Dance’ Rife With Downward Guidance. Bad? No, Good! Buy – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About WPX Energy Inc (WPX) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold WPX shares while 97 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 394.35 million shares or 0.75% more from 391.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 682,599 are held by Sei Investments. Highlander Capital Management Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 166 shares. Riverhead Management Limited Liability Company has 0.05% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Cleararc owns 10,149 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Lpl Fincl Ltd Co, a California-based fund reported 77,170 shares. The Illinois-based First Advsrs Limited Partnership has invested 0% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Advsr Asset Inc owns 20,618 shares. Tortoise Capital Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 0.06% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 701,793 shares. Parametric Assocs Lc invested in 0.01% or 925,133 shares. 262,409 were accumulated by Royal Bancorp Of Canada. Moreover, Private Advisor Gp Llc has 0% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.04% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 304,680 shares. Voya Invest Ltd accumulated 0.01% or 239,847 shares. Stifel Corporation owns 129,015 shares. Management Ny stated it has 0.56% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX).