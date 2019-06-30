As Wpx Energy (WPX) Stock Value Rose, Driehaus Capital Management Has Upped Its Position by $305,708; Greenwood Capital Associates Has Boosted Raytheon (RTN) Holding by $1.08 Million

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc increased its stake in Raytheon (RTN) by 31.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc bought 5,927 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 24,484 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.46M, up from 18,557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates Llc who had been investing in Raytheon for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.35% or $4.18 during the last trading session, reaching $173.88. About 4.41M shares traded or 112.66% up from the average. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 15.25% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 15/04/2018 – University of Virginia wins 2018 National Collegiate Cyber Defense Championship by protecting against network attacks from industry professionals; 06/04/2018 – RAYTHEON CO RTN.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $262 FROM $244; 26/03/2018 – Protest over, Raytheon to begin work on $600m contract to sustain and modernize U.S. Army strategic software systems; 13/03/2018 – Adriane M. Brown elected to Raytheon board of directors; 29/03/2018 – RAYTHEON WINS $460 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 11/05/2018 – Raytheon breaks ground on Ontario International Airport hangar; 28/03/2018 – RAYTHEON RTN.N SAYS ‘FAIRLY CONFIDENT’ POLAND, U.S. CAN COMPLETE AGREEMENT ON NEXT PHASE OF PATRIOT SYSTEM BY YEAR-END; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Raises 2018 View To Cont Ops EPS $9.70-EPS $9.90; 08/03/2018 – Raytheon, Planatir win $876 million U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 27/03/2018 – European missiles group MBDA wins 400 mln stg UK deal

Driehaus Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) by 171.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Driehaus Capital Management Llc bought 23,516 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.78% with the market. The hedge fund held 37,208 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $488,000, up from 13,692 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Driehaus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $11.51. About 8.77M shares traded or 15.27% up from the average. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 29.91% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.34% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY REPORTS EARLY RESULTS OF CASH TENDER OFFERS; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Loss $115M; 15/03/2018 – Valerie M. Williams Joins WPX Energy Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 30c; 04/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $20; 02/04/2018 – WPX Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Wpx Energy’s Cfr To Ba3; Stable Outlook; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Rev $374M; 17/05/2018 – WPX Energy Favored by 8 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 21/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $18

Greenwood Capital Associates Llc, which manages about $970.61 million and $389.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr (XLI) by 15,228 shares to 33,786 shares, valued at $2.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 14,497 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 37,577 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr (XLF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort LP owns 11,597 shares. Huntington Natl Bank holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 24,987 shares. 2,712 are held by Acadian Asset Mngmt Lc. Winslow Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability has 1.04% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 1.05 million shares. Triangle Securities Wealth Mngmt, North Carolina-based fund reported 1,968 shares. Moreover, Advisors Asset has 0.17% invested in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) for 53,766 shares. Toronto Dominion Natl Bank reported 205,576 shares. Amica Mutual reported 16,481 shares. Zwj Counsel accumulated 3,227 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 2.09M shares stake. Prelude Capital Management Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% or 1,387 shares. North Management has 2,931 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd holds 2,722 shares. Pennsylvania-based Valley National Advisers Incorporated has invested 0% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Vigilant Cap Mgmt Ltd Com holds 1.88% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) or 73,804 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $5.84 million activity. Jimenez Frank R had sold 4,094 shares worth $752,828. Shares for $643,693 were sold by Wood Michael J.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold WPX shares while 97 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 394.35 million shares or 0.75% more from 391.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc, a Arizona-based fund reported 597 shares. Van Eck Associates owns 2.91 million shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Glenmede Na accumulated 0% or 1,134 shares. Nokomis Limited Liability invested in 0.95% or 292,000 shares. Legal And General Gru Public Lc stated it has 613,714 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 4.74M were reported by Massachusetts Financial Services Ma. 76,374 are owned by Amalgamated Bank & Trust. Petrus Tru Lta has 0.03% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Connecticut-based Corecommodity Mngmt Ltd Company has invested 0.54% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Tiaa Cref Invest Ltd Llc invested in 0.03% or 3.16 million shares. Profund Advsrs Lc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Blackrock stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Viking Fund Mngmt Limited holds 2.56% or 785,000 shares in its portfolio. Paragon And Paragon Ii Joint Venture owns 400,000 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability has invested 0% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX).

Since January 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $646 activity.

Driehaus Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.71B and $2.66 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zscaler Inc by 236,004 shares to 320,686 shares, valued at $22.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Class A by 31,319 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,742 shares, and cut its stake in Audiocodes Ltd (NASDAQ:AUDC).