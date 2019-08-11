As Wpx Energy (WPX) Stock Value Declined, Marshall Wace Llp Has Raised Holding; Mutual Of America Capital Management Boosted Genuine Parts Co. (GPC) Position by $4.15 Million; Stock Price Declined

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Genuine Parts Co. (GPC) by 192.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc bought 37,046 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% . The institutional investor held 56,338 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.31 million, up from 19,292 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $91.43. About 682,432 shares traded. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 0.63% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 16/05/2018 – Staples Reviewed Genuine Parts Deal And Sent Another Letter to Essendant April 29; 16/05/2018 – Genuine Parts Company Comments On Definitive Merger Agreement With Essendant Following Staples’ Conditional, Non-Binding Propos; 12/04/2018 – Essendant to Merge With Genuine Parts’s Business-Products Division — Deal Digest; 02/05/2018 – GPC Releases Recommendations to Overcome Challenges in Core Outcome Set Adoption and Implementation in Clinical Trials; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts 1Q EPS $1.20; 18/04/2018 – HERO MOTOCORP LTD HROM.NS SAYS LAUNCHING AN E-COMMERCE PORTAL TO RETAIL HERO GENUINE PARTS AND ACCESSORIES; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – SEES $75 MLN IN ANNUAL RUN-RATE COST SYNERGIES AND MORE THAN $100 MLN IN WORKING CAPITAL IMPROVEMENTS FROM DEAL; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – CHARLES K. CROVITZ, CURRENT CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF ESSENDANT, WILL SERVE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF COMBINED COMPANY; 12/04/2018 – Genuine Parts to Spin Off S.P. Richards, Which Will Then Merge With Essendant; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – GENUINE PARTS TO SEPARATE S.P. RICHARDS INTO STANDALONE CO & SPIN OFF STANDALONE CO TO GENUINE PARTS’ SHAREHOLDERS, FOLLOWED BY MERGER OF ESSENDANT, SPUN-OFF CO

Marshall Wace Llp increased its stake in Wpx Energy (WPX) by 674.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshall Wace Llp bought 265,341 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The hedge fund held 304,680 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.00 million, up from 39,339 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshall Wace Llp who had been investing in Wpx Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $10.28. About 8.92 million shares traded or 6.96% up from the average. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 45.08% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 20/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS IN SECOND AMENDMENT, BORROWING BASE INCREASED TO $1.8 BLN, AGGREGATE ELECTED COMMITMENTS INCREASED TO $1.5 BLN – SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $548.6M OF 2022 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 02/04/2018 – WPX Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – WPX Energy CEO sees crude demand rising despite electric cars; 06/03/2018 Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of WPX Energy, Inc. (WPX) Investors; 23/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $40.8M OF 2023 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Wpx Energy’s Cfr To Ba3; Stable Outlook; 04/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $20; 09/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N SAYS NOTES WERE PRICED AT 100.000% OF PAR; 02/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 102.7 MBOE/D

Marshall Wace Llp, which manages about $10.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Olin Corp (NYSE:OLN) by 498,187 shares to 255,873 shares, valued at $5.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iqvia Holdings I by 28,568 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,192 shares, and cut its stake in Barrick Gold Crp (NYSE:ABX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold WPX shares while 97 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 394.35 million shares or 0.75% more from 391.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lmr Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.02% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 28,284 shares. Gateway Advisers Ltd Company stated it has 0% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 320,369 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The invested 0.01% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Dsam Prns (London) owns 250,000 shares or 0.47% of their US portfolio. Tower Capital Ltd Co (Trc) owns 19,865 shares. Moore Mngmt Lp accumulated 230,000 shares. Moreover, Canal Ins Company has 0.14% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 31,000 shares. Selz Capital Lc accumulated 1.40 million shares or 3.5% of the stock. Bokf Na holds 0.02% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 72,584 shares. Comerica Comml Bank reported 797,101 shares. D E Shaw & Co Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 11,100 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested 0.04% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 0.01% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Nuveen Asset Management Ltd reported 866,377 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold GPC shares while 194 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 108.27 million shares or 0.65% more from 107.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gam Holdings Ag holds 0.16% or 34,160 shares. 14,381 were accumulated by Metropolitan Life Insur New York. Private Na owns 2,514 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. 468 were reported by Manchester Capital Mgmt Lc. Hanson Doremus Invest Mngmt has 0.01% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 250 shares. Barnett owns 500 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Vigilant Cap Management Ltd invested in 0% or 200 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested in 12,221 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Charter Trust holds 0.09% or 6,367 shares. Cullen Management Ltd Com invested in 722,980 shares. Amica Retiree Trust stated it has 0.1% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Cranbrook Wealth Management Limited Liability Com holds 205 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 84 shares. Comm National Bank reported 0.05% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). The Pennsylvania-based Federated Invsts Pa has invested 0% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC).

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $495,050 activity.

Mutual Of America Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.10 billion and $6.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cal (NASDAQ:CALM) by 28,578 shares to 863 shares, valued at $39,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kroger Company (NYSE:KR) by 76,272 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,189 shares, and cut its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP).