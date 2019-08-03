As Wpx Energy (WPX) Stock Price Declined, Mariner Wealth Advisors Has Boosted Position by $655,005; As Care Com (CRCM) Market Value Declined, Marathon Capital Management Lowered Its Stake by $472,625

Marathon Capital Management decreased its stake in Care Com Inc (CRCM) by 19.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Capital Management sold 24,875 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.10% . The institutional investor held 102,175 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.02M, down from 127,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Capital Management who had been investing in Care Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $347.82 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.29% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $10.71. About 351,586 shares traded. Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) has declined 36.83% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CRCM News: 08/05/2018 – Care.com Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Care.com Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Care.com Sees 2Q Adj EPS 10c; 08/05/2018 – CARE.COM INC CRCM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17 FROM $16; 08/05/2018 – Care.com 1Q Adj EPS 19c; 08/05/2018 – Care.com Sees 2018 Rev $191.0M-$193.0M; 08/05/2018 – Care.com Sees 2Q Rev $45.7-$46.0M; 08/05/2018 – Care.com 1Q Rev $47.3M; 08/05/2018 – Correct: Care.com Sees 2Q Rev $45.7M-$46.0M; 08/05/2018 – Care.com 1Q EPS 5c

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) by 48.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc bought 50,385 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The institutional investor held 155,203 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04 million, up from 104,818 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $9.44. About 8.67 million shares traded or 14.36% up from the average. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 45.08% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 20/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC – IN SECOND AMENDMENT, AGGREGATE MAXIMUM CREDIT AMOUNT IS INCREASED TO $3.0 BLN; 09/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N SAYS NOTES WERE PRICED AT 100.000% OF PAR; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy Reports 1Q 2018 Results; 20/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS IN SECOND AMENDMENT, BORROWING BASE INCREASED TO $1.8 BLN, AGGREGATE ELECTED COMMITMENTS INCREASED TO $1.5 BLN – SEC FILING; 22/04/2018 – DJ WPX Energy Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WPX); 21/03/2018 – WPX Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY’S CFR TO Ba3 FROM B2 BY MOODY’S; 09/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY – COMMENCED UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF $400 MLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Rev $374M; 02/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 102.7 MBOE/D

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $711,189 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold CRCM shares while 37 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 24.94 million shares or 6.91% more from 23.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 31,015 are held by California State Teachers Retirement Systems. Geode Management Ltd Company holds 339,868 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 28,043 shares. Spark Investment Management Lc invested in 24,700 shares. Mason Street Lc holds 0% or 8,374 shares in its portfolio. Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Com stated it has 708,623 shares. Boston Advsr Ltd Co invested 0.03% in Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky owns 0% invested in Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) for 7,300 shares. Numerixs Tech has 1,000 shares. Howland Cap Lc holds 0.02% or 12,500 shares in its portfolio. Bancorporation Of Mellon accumulated 283,738 shares. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca has invested 0.04% in Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM). Millennium Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 415,611 shares. Invesco Limited reported 0% of its portfolio in Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM). Fort Washington Invest Advisors Incorporated Oh, a Ohio-based fund reported 360,000 shares.

Marathon Capital Management, which manages about $223.90 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 23,370 shares to 46,685 shares, valued at $1.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 12,572 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,448 shares, and has risen its stake in M D C Holding Inc (NYSE:MDC).

Analysts await Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $-0.06 earnings per share, down 500.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.01 per share.

Mariner Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.11 billion and $7.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ultimate Software Group Inc (NASDAQ:ULTI) by 946 shares to 1,356 shares, valued at $448,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 42,152 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,460 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold WPX shares while 97 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 394.35 million shares or 0.75% more from 391.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley accumulated 468,239 shares. Dubuque Bancshares And has 133 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hexavest reported 10,513 shares stake. Westwood Group Inc Incorporated holds 0.29% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 2.16M shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Llc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Ltd Co reported 348,477 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Benjamin F Edwards Company invested 0% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Legal And General Gru Pcl stated it has 0% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Carlson Lp invested in 712,400 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Cleararc Capital Incorporated holds 0.02% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 10,149 shares. 3.16M are held by Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Ltd. Highlander Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation, New Jersey-based fund reported 166 shares. Gemmer Asset Limited Liability owns 855 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Private Advisor Group Incorporated Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 16,103 shares.