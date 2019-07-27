As Wpx Energy (WPX) Share Value Rose, Jvl Advisors Raised by $3.54 Million Its Holding; Hess (HES) Shares Rose While Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys Has Decreased Its Stake by $598,200

Jvl Advisors Llc increased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) by 16.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jvl Advisors Llc bought 272,554 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.78% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.91M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.02 million, up from 1.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jvl Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $10.03. About 7.70 million shares traded or 4.52% up from the average. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 29.91% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.34% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $628.4M OF 2022 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY REPORTS EARLY RESULTS OF CASH TENDER OFFERS; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Wpx Energy’s Cfr To Ba3; Stable Outlook; 23/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $548.6M OF 2022 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 23/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $40.8M OF 2023 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 26/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY CEO SAYS DOES NOT EXPECT RISE OF ELECTRIC CAR TO SAP CRUDE DEMAND FOR FORESEEABLE FUTURE; 30/04/2018 – Williston Basin Adds WPX Energy, Exits Cimarex; 23/05/2018 – WPX Energy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today; 13/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19 FROM $17; 22/04/2018 – DJ WPX Energy Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WPX)

Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys decreased its stake in Hess Corp (HES) by 32.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys sold 9,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.14% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,847 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26 million, down from 30,817 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Sys who had been investing in Hess Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $59.83. About 2.63M shares traded. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 3.03% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $210M; 05/03/2018 – HESS EST. GUYANA DISCOVERY HOLDS 3.2 BLN BARRELS; 08/03/2018 – Elliott Management Supports Changes at Hess; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND NON-OPERATING INCOME $1,390 MLN VS $1,275 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 24/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $51 FROM $49; 09/03/2018 – HESS OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE BY FITCH; RATING AFFIRMED; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N SAYS SALE PROCESS FOR DENMARK ASSETS IS ‘ONGOING’, DECLINES TO SAY MORE; 08/03/2018 – Elliott: Pleased With Hess Goal of Becoming Best-In-Class Bakken Operator; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp 1Q Rev $1.39B; 13/03/2018 – Height Securities Advises Hess Infrastructure Partners LP on Divestment of CPC-1232 Railcar Fleet

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold WPX shares while 97 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 394.35 million shares or 0.75% more from 391.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signaturefd Limited Liability owns 0% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 1,613 shares. Shelton Capital accumulated 369 shares. Fifth Third Financial Bank holds 1,980 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Paragon Management Ltd Liability Company has 0.03% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Oppenheimer Com has invested 0.19% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 7.98 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.09% or 13.18M shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The accumulated 994,117 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Axiom Ltd Liability Co De stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). 55,251 are owned by Pnc Fincl Svcs. Moreover, First Personal Fincl Serv has 0% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 268 shares. Gp One Trading LP has invested 0% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Retirement Of Alabama reported 1.20M shares stake. Amalgamated National Bank owns 0.02% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 76,374 shares. Cornerstone Advsr has invested 0% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 10 insider buys, and 10 insider sales for $23.66 million activity. Slentz Andrew P sold 2,684 shares worth $143,326. HOLIDAY EDITH E bought $25,079 worth of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) on Wednesday, March 6. $296,156 worth of stock was sold by Goodell Timothy B. on Thursday, February 7. Shares for $622,591 were sold by Hill Gregory P. on Thursday, February 7. HESS JOHN B sold $8.87M worth of stock. Shares for $25,079 were bought by CHASE RODNEY F on Wednesday, March 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold HES shares while 128 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 247.57 million shares or 1.80% more from 243.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Fincl Gru invested 0% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Williams Jones And Assocs Ltd Liability Company reported 7,125 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The New Jersey-based Mercer Cap Advisers has invested 0.16% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Mason Street Advsrs Ltd holds 36,315 shares. Brandywine Glob Investment Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 279,162 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd reported 395 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Aviva Public Limited Co accumulated 370,526 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui owns 1.17 million shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Westpac Banking Corp stated it has 0% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Two Sigma Limited Liability stated it has 0.01% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Impala Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 7.36% or 2.34 million shares in its portfolio. Bankshares Of New York Mellon has invested 0.09% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Waddell & Reed Financial holds 694,883 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 3,982 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Tci Wealth Advsrs invested in 0% or 124 shares.

