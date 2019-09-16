As Wpx Energy (WPX) Share Value Declined, Holder Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture Cut Stake; New York State Common Retirement Fund Trimmed Its Stake in Bb&T (BBT) by $2.90 Million

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture decreased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) by 68.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture sold 275,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The institutional investor held 125,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.44M, down from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 10.11% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $12.09. About 6.71M shares traded. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 45.08% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 17/04/2018 – WPX Energy: $328.7 M Aggregate Principal Amount of the 2020 Notes Were Validly Tendered; 20/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY – ENTERED SECOND AMENDMENT TO SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT AND FIRST AMENDMENT TO GUARANTY AND COLLATERAL AGREEMENT; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $628.4M OF 2022 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 20/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC – IN SECOND AMENDMENT, AGGREGATE MAXIMUM CREDIT AMOUNT IS INCREASED TO $3.0 BLN; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy Reports 1Q 2018 Results; 21/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $18; 21/03/2018 – WPX Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Wpx Energy’s Cfr To Ba3; Stable Outlook; 20/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS IN SECOND AMENDMENT, BORROWING BASE INCREASED TO $1.8 BLN, AGGREGATE ELECTED COMMITMENTS INCREASED TO $1.5 BLN – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 6c

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Bb&T Corporation (BBT) by 3.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Common Retirement Fund sold 59,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 1.73M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $84.94M, down from 1.79 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund who had been investing in Bb&T Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $52.67. About 1.05M shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 15/03/2018 – BB&T CORP – CHRISTIAN CORTS HAS BEEN NAMED PRESIDENT FOR ITS TENNESSEE REGION; 29/05/2018 – BB&T Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – SEES FY 2018 REV UP 2 PCT – 4 PCT VS 2017; 23/05/2018 – BB&T Presenting at Conference May 30; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP CFO SAYS EXPECT REGIONS INSURANCE PURCHASE WILL IMPACT THE THIRD QUARTER SHARE BUYBACK-CONF CALL; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – QTR-END RISK BASED COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 RATIO 10.2 PCT VS 10.3 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q EPS 94c; 19/04/2018 – BB&T Profit Nearly Doubles; 22/04/2018 – DJ BB&T Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BBT); 11/04/2018 – BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS TO BUY REGIONS INSURANCE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 32 investors sold WPX shares while 110 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 384.01 million shares or 2.62% less from 394.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture, which manages about $129.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) by 50,000 shares to 250,000 shares, valued at $9.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.12 EPS, up 71.43% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.07 per share. WPX’s profit will be $49.95 million for 25.19 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual EPS reported by WPX Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 53 investors sold BBT shares while 279 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 523.08 million shares or 3.13% more from 507.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

New York State Common Retirement Fund, which manages about $79.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Evoqua Water Technologies by 32,072 shares to 559,262 shares, valued at $7.96 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Viewray Inc by 40,715 shares in the quarter, for a total of 147,877 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackline Inc.

Analysts await BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.03 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.03 per share. BBT’s profit will be $789.07M for 12.78 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual EPS reported by BB&T Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.04% negative EPS growth.