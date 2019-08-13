As Wpx Energy (WPX) Share Price Declined, Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture Boosted Position by $3.25 Million; As Synovus Finl (SNV) Share Value Rose, Rr Partners LP Cut by $550,800 Its Position

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture increased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) by 166.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture bought 250,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The institutional investor held 400,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.24 million, up from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.45B market cap company. The stock increased 3.43% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $10.54. About 2.52 million shares traded. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 45.08% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 17/04/2018 – WPX Energy Announces Early Results and Early Settlement of Cash Tender Offers; 06/03/2018 Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of WPX Energy, Inc. (WPX) Investors; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Loss $115M; 21/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $18; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $328.7M 2020 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 20/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC – IN SECOND AMENDMENT, AGGREGATE MAXIMUM CREDIT AMOUNT IS INCREASED TO $3.0 BLN; 09/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N SAYS NOTES WERE PRICED AT 100.000% OF PAR; 23/05/2018 – WPX Energy: As of 5 P.M. ET Tuesday, $548.6M Aggregate Principal Amount of 2022 Notes, $40.8M Aggregate Principal Amount of 2023 Notes Were Validly Tendered; 17/04/2018 – WPX Energy: $628.4 M Aggregate Principal Amount of the 2022 Notes Were Validly Tendered; 26/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC CHIEF EXECUTIVE RICK MUNCRIEF SAYS EXPECTS DEMAND FOR CRUDE OIL TO REMAIN ‘TREMENDOUS’

Rr Partners Lp decreased its stake in Synovus Finl Corp (SNV) by 2.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rr Partners Lp sold 16,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.53% . The institutional investor held 772,300 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.54M, down from 788,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rr Partners Lp who had been investing in Synovus Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $35.77. About 323,931 shares traded. Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) has declined 23.23% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SNV News: 04/04/2018 – Synovus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SEES 2018 NET INTEREST INCOME GROWTH OF 11 PCT TO 13 PCT- SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – Synovus: Liliana C. McDaniel, Chief Accounting Officer, to Retire at End of April; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q EPS 4c; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Adj EPS 86c; 25/04/2018 – SYNOVUS FINANCIAL CORP SNV.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 24/04/2018 – SYNOVUS SEES FY 2018 SHARE BUYBACKS UP TO $150M; 22/03/2018 – Synovus Trust’s Morgan Says It’s Too Early to Make Judgements on Facebook’s Future (Video); 13/03/2018 – Baseball News Source: Synovus Financial Corp. $SNV Increases Dividend to $0.25 Per Share; 24/04/2018 – Synovus 1Q Total Non-Interest Income $67M

More notable recent Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Some Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Shareholders Are Down 39% – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Bryant Bank expands Mobile footprint with former Synovus bankers – Birmingham Business Journal” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Synovus Financial Corp.’s (NYSE:SNV) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 16, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Regions Bank executive named CFO at Synovus – Birmingham Business Journal” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Analysts await Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, up 6.32% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.95 per share. SNV’s profit will be $158.43M for 8.85 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by Synovus Financial Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “6 Energy Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About WPX Energy Inc (WPX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “WPX Energy Stands Strong – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “WPX Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Should Investors React To WPX Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:WPX) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

