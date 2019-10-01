As Wpx Energy (WPX) Share Price Declined, Ngam Advisors LP Has Decreased Its Position; Gmt Capital Has Increased Gran Tierra Energy (GTE) Position by $2.53 Million; Share Value Declined

Gmt Capital Corp increased its stake in Gran Tierra Energy Inc (GTE) by 3.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gmt Capital Corp bought 2.53M shares as the company’s stock declined 28.82% . The hedge fund held 76.13 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $119.43 million, up from 73.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gmt Capital Corp who had been investing in Gran Tierra Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $483.08 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.26. About 125,920 shares traded. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEMKT:GTE) has declined 50.30% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.30% the S&P500. Some Historical GTE News: 03/05/2018 – Neil S. Subin Elects to Redeem Gran Colombia Gold Corp. 2020 Senior Secured Convertible Debentures; 06/03/2018 BMW Reveals a Gran Coupe Concept That’s More Sport Than Sedan; 14/05/2018 – Gran Colombia Gold Completes Redemptions of 2020 and 2024 Debentures; 08/03/2018 – Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Corrects Announcement of Approval of Normal Course Issuer Bid; 03/05/2018 – GRAN TIERRA ENERGY INC GTE.TO : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $5.1 FROM $4.6; 10/05/2018 – GRAN COLOMBIA GOLD CORP QTRLY REVENUE INCREASED 42% TO $64.8 MLN; 09/04/2018 – Gran Colombia Gold Continues to Report Growth in Its First Quarter 2018 Production Update; 10/05/2018 – Gran Colombia Gold 1Q Adj EPS 46c; 10/05/2018 – Gran Colombia Gold 1Q Net $5.3M; 10/05/2018 – GRUPO SAN JOSE GSJ.MC – SAN JOSE CONSTRUCTORA WINS CONTRACT TO BUILD MOGAN MALL IN GRAN CANARIA

Ngam Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) by 12.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ngam Advisors Lp sold 42,897 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The institutional investor held 306,088 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.52 million, down from 348,985 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ngam Advisors Lp who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $10.78. About 514,379 shares traded. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 45.08% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 02/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 102.7 MBOE/D; 02/04/2018 – WPX Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of WPX Energy, Inc. (WPX) Investors; 17/05/2018 – WPX Energy Favored by 8 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 23/05/2018 – WPX Energy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in WPX Energy; 09/05/2018 – WPX Energy Offering $400M of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2026; 23/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $548.6M OF 2022 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $628.4M OF 2022 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 15/03/2018 – Valerie M. Williams Joins WPX Energy Board of Directors

Gmt Capital Corp, which manages about $9.19B and $2.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alico Inc (NASDAQ:ALCO) by 99,579 shares to 185,148 shares, valued at $5.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in U S Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) by 156,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 244,670 shares, and cut its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC).

Ngam Advisors Lp, which manages about $16.78 billion and $12.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 14,193 shares to 27,306 shares, valued at $3.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dollar Genl (NYSE:DG) by 5,958 shares in the quarter, for a total of 234,171 shares, and has risen its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 32 investors sold WPX shares while 110 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 384.01 million shares or 2.62% less from 394.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Westfield Limited Partnership owns 3.59 million shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. Loews has 22,700 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Balyasny Asset Limited Liability holds 1.79M shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. 78,379 were accumulated by Utah Retirement System. Automobile Association holds 60,467 shares. Fmr Lc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 5.73 million shares. Perella Weinberg Prtnrs Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 1.11% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) or 2.22M shares. Tarbox Family Office reported 112 shares. Sg Americas Secs Limited Company, a New York-based fund reported 10,980 shares. Inv Advsr Lc accumulated 10,060 shares. Raymond James Fincl Services Incorporated holds 0% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) or 41,044 shares. Vaughan Nelson Investment Mgmt Lp owns 1.40 million shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Hexavest Inc stated it has 10,513 shares. Moreover, Ameritas Inv Partners Incorporated has 0.08% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 157,850 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX).

Analysts await WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.12 EPS, up 71.43% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.07 per share. WPX’s profit will be $49.97M for 22.46 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual EPS reported by WPX Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.