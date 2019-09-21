As Wpx Energy (WPX) Share Price Declined, Jvl Advisors Has Trimmed Holding by $11.61 Million; Starbucks (SBUX) Holder Mai Wealth Advisors Has Decreased Position as Shares Rose

Mai Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 27.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mai Wealth Advisors sold 7,863 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The hedge fund held 20,436 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.71 million, down from 28,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mai Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $90.07. About 6.45M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – VERBATIM: Starbucks founder defends decision to close stores; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE SEES STARBUCKS DEAL ADDING POSITIVELY TO EPS FROM 2019; 17/04/2018 – New York Post: Starbucks has a latte to learn; 26/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: AMZN, INTC, SBUX & more; 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS SVP JOHN KELLY COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 18/04/2018 – Yale management guru Jeffrey Sonnenfeld said Starbucks’ response to its crisis was “the anti-Mark Zuckerberg, the anti-Sheryl Sandberg.”; 26/04/2018 – Young people are dumping Starbucks ahead of earnings; 18/04/2018 – Starbucks is closing for an afternoon in May and it could cost them millions; 07/05/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Nestle gets thumbs up on Starbucks deal; 07/05/2018 – Nestlé enters agreement for the perpetual global license of Starbucks consumer and foodservice products

Jvl Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) by 55.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jvl Advisors Llc sold 1.06M shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The hedge fund held 853,302 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.82M, down from 1.91 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jvl Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $11.01. About 9.77 million shares traded or 7.64% up from the average. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 45.08% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 29/03/2018 – WPX Energy Completes Gallup Sale for $700 Million; 17/04/2018 – WPX Energy: $328.7 M Aggregate Principal Amount of the 2020 Notes Were Validly Tendered; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY – EXPECTS TO ACCEPT FOR PURCHASE $328.7 MLN OF 2020 NOTES AND $171.3 MLN OF 2022 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED AT OR PRIOR TO EARLY TENDER DATE; 09/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N SAYS NOTES WERE PRICED AT 100.000% OF PAR; 02/04/2018 – WPX Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – WPX Energy Offering $400M of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2026; 02/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 102.7 MBOE/D; 21/03/2018 – WPX Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Loss $115M; 20/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS IN SECOND AMENDMENT, BORROWING BASE INCREASED TO $1.8 BLN, AGGREGATE ELECTED COMMITMENTS INCREASED TO $1.5 BLN – SEC FILING

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 32.17 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Mai Wealth Advisors, which manages about $3.54B and $2.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT) by 9,069 shares to 10,605 shares, valued at $1.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Core Msci Eafe (IEFA) by 16,165 shares in the quarter, for a total of 427,002 shares, and has risen its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold SBUX shares while 536 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 807.59 million shares or 2.16% less from 825.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Lc has invested 0% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Aristotle Management Limited Com holds 0% or 4,000 shares in its portfolio. Everence Mgmt has invested 0.39% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 5.54M were reported by Apg Asset Mngmt Nv. The Texas-based B And T Cap Mgmt Dba Alpha Cap Mgmt has invested 1.28% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Becker Capital reported 12,434 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. First Citizens Bancshares & Tru reported 21,174 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Hedeker Wealth Lc invested in 28,952 shares. Davidson Inv Advsr reported 2.21% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Renaissance Techs Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.69% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Advisory Svcs Net Lc reported 36,154 shares. Wright Service reported 0.53% stake. Strategic reported 4,849 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Dubuque Bankshares And reported 189,007 shares. The Ohio-based James Invest Rech has invested 0% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 32 investors sold WPX shares while 110 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 384.01 million shares or 2.62% less from 394.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ftb Advsr Incorporated stated it has 0% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Financial Bank Of Montreal Can has 34,330 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Selz Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.40 million shares or 4.34% of its portfolio. Van Eck Associate Corporation, New York-based fund reported 3.73M shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 0.03% or 68,400 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Hightower Advsr, a Illinois-based fund reported 360,029 shares. 300,968 were accumulated by Nokomis Ltd Limited Liability Company. Hexavest owns 0% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 10,513 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada holds 0% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) or 260,714 shares. Axiom Intll Limited Liability Company De invested in 168,220 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management holds 50,771 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stevens Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 32,989 shares. Delta Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation Tn stated it has 349 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Allstate has 0.05% invested in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX).