As Wpx Energy (WPX) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Diamond Hill Capital Management Lifted Stake; As Qualcomm (QCOM) Stock Value Rose, Holder Annex Advisory Services Cut Stake

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc. (WPX) by 19.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc bought 507,596 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.78% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.13M shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.04M, up from 2.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.67B market cap company. The stock increased 2.50% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $11.06. About 7.74M shares traded or 5.30% up from the average. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 29.91% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.34% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 02/04/2018 – WPX Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY – ENTERED SECOND AMENDMENT TO SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT AND FIRST AMENDMENT TO GUARANTY AND COLLATERAL AGREEMENT; 17/04/2018 – WPX Energy: $328.7 M Aggregate Principal Amount of the 2020 Notes Were Validly Tendered; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $328.7M 2020 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Rates Wpx Energy’s Proposed Senior Notes B1; 17/04/2018 – WPX Energy: $628.4 M Aggregate Principal Amount of the 2022 Notes Were Validly Tendered; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY REPORTS EARLY RESULTS OF CASH TENDER OFFERS; 09/05/2018 – WPX Energy Offering $400M of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2026; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $628.4M OF 2022 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 6c

Annex Advisory Services Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 88.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Annex Advisory Services Llc sold 29,308 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,779 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $215,000, down from 33,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Annex Advisory Services Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.86% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $74.36. About 15.08 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 06/03/2018 – Treasury cites national security and competition for 5G as risks in Qualcomm-Broadcom tie-up; 06/03/2018 – US security panel warns against Broadcom’s Qualcomm bid; 13/04/2018 – NXP/Qualcomm refile with MOFCOM; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom abandons Qualcomm takeover bid after Trump block. via @verge; 09/03/2018 – In Letter to Congress, Broadcom Pledges to Make the U.S. the Global Leader in 5G; 15/05/2018 – Qualcomm-NXP deal still on hold in China, trade talks with US eyed; 13/03/2018 – Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said the Trump administration made the right call blocking Broadcom’s bid to buy Qualcomm; 20/03/2018 – MOFCOM REVIEW OF NXPI/QUALCOMM REMAINS ON TRACK: REORG RESEARCH; 27/04/2018 – Qualcomm Extends Cash Tender Offer for All Outstanding Shrs of NXP to May 11; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC QTRLY QTL REVENUES OF $1,260 MLN VS $2,249 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc, which manages about $12.19 billion and $18.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 18,541 shares to 733,017 shares, valued at $200.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hub Group Inc. (Cl A) (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 10,032 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.24M shares, and cut its stake in Navigators Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG).

Annex Advisory Services Llc, which manages about $827.76 million and $667.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 10,348 shares to 104,339 shares, valued at $3.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 18,618 shares in the quarter, for a total of 532,478 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF).

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 31.87% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.91 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $753.73 million for 29.98 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.64% EPS growth.

