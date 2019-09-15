As Wpx Energy (WPX) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Jvl Advisors Has Decreased Its Holding; Adi Capital Management Holding in Salesforce Com (CRM) Has Raised by $970,024 as Market Value Declined

Jvl Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) by 55.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jvl Advisors Llc sold 1.06 million shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The hedge fund held 853,302 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.82M, down from 1.91 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jvl Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.57B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $10.98. About 6.28 million shares traded. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 45.08% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 16/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY’S CFR TO Ba3 FROM B2 BY MOODY’S; 09/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY – COMMENCED UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING OF $400 MLN OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2026; 29/03/2018 – WPX Energy Completes Gallup Sale for $700 Million; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy Reports 1Q 2018 Results; 02/04/2018 – WPX Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – WPX Energy Favored by 8 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 21/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $18; 20/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS IN SECOND AMENDMENT, BORROWING BASE INCREASED TO $1.8 BLN, AGGREGATE ELECTED COMMITMENTS INCREASED TO $1.5 BLN – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – WPX Energy 1Q Loss/Shr 30c; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY REPORTS EARLY RESULTS OF CASH TENDER OFFERS

Adi Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 214.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adi Capital Management Llc bought 6,424 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 9,424 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.43 million, up from 3,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adi Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $134.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $152.98. About 3.51M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 13/04/2018 – LiveData® Selected for Salesforce Accelerate, Expediting Time to Market for PeriOp Manager™ Surgical Workflow App; 05/04/2018 – Salesforce Confirms $2.5 Billion Bond Offering To Help Finance Mulesoft Deal — MarketWatch; 11/04/2018 – Salesforce Customers Drive New Levels of Productivity and Innovation with Lightning; 28/03/2018 – Salesforce to Host Second-Annual Salesforce Equality Awards in San Francisco; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce Ventures Agreed to Invest in Company in Private Placement; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE’S BENIOFF SAYS U.S. NEEDS PRIVACY LAW LIKE EU’S GDPR; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE: WILL NOT UPDATE FY 2019 GUIDANCE AT THIS TIME; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce 10-K: Salesforce Ventures Recently Agreed to Invest Another $100M in ‘a Late Stage Technology Company; 08/05/2018 – MuleSoft Founder Connects with Salesforce in Massive Acquisition; 27/03/2018 – Intercom considers itself the “next-generation Salesforce,” offering a digital take on a timeless problem: improving businesses’ interactions with potential or existing customers

Analysts await WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, up 71.43% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.07 per share. WPX’s profit will be $49.95M for 22.88 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual earnings per share reported by WPX Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 32 investors sold WPX shares while 110 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 384.01 million shares or 2.62% less from 394.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mesirow Inv Mngmt, Alabama-based fund reported 594,420 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Limited reported 350,100 shares stake. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Fuller & Thaler Asset Mgmt invested in 1.01% or 7.54 million shares. Waddell & Reed holds 0.06% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 2.23 million shares. 40,888 are held by Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd Llc. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 1,207 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Axiom International Investors Ltd Co De, Connecticut-based fund reported 168,220 shares. Parkside Bank & Trust has invested 0% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Endurance Wealth invested in 66 shares. 38,151 were accumulated by Profund Advsr Ltd Com. Penn Inc invested in 723,295 shares or 0.82% of the stock. Fil Ltd reported 14 shares stake. Cushing Asset Lp reported 0.17% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Hudock Group Lc owns 105 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.76 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 75 investors sold CRM shares while 276 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 415 raised stakes. 625.71 million shares or 1.98% more from 613.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meeder Asset Mngmt has 1,861 shares. Bainco Int owns 0.5% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 20,980 shares. Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel holds 3.76% or 190,302 shares. 131,770 are owned by Ci Investments. Sun Life Financial accumulated 620 shares. Dubuque National Bank And Commerce invested in 57,750 shares or 1.41% of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc has 8,727 shares. Palisade Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation Nj reported 0.01% stake. Livingston Group Inc Asset Mgmt (Operating As Southport Management) has invested 0.64% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Great Lakes Lc has 21,974 shares. Ashmore Wealth Mngmt Limited Com holds 269,626 shares or 2.67% of its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Co accumulated 70,900 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Arrowgrass Prtn (Us) LP holds 229,302 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Lc holds 1.7% or 41,787 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Boston Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.47% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).