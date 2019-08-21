As Wp Carey (WPC) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Zevin Asset Management Decreased by $321,750 Its Stake; Allen Investment Management Increased Adobe (ADBE) Position by $2.39 Million

Allen Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 73.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Allen Investment Management Llc bought 8,973 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 21,112 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.63 million, up from 12,139 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Allen Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $140.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $4.24 during the last trading session, reaching $289.95. About 265,153 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 26/03/2018 – Barron’s: Adobe: Some Serious Risks Lurk in JMP’s Sudden Downgrade; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE SHOWS AD CLOUD CREATIVE TO QUICKLY ALTER AD MEDIA; 26/04/2018 – US Gov Printing: Desktop Publishing – 508 Compliance using Adobe Acrobat with MS Word; 05/04/2018 – MultichannelNews: SourceAudio Launches Beta Release of Their Platform Extension Allowing Adobe Premiere Users to Access Platfor; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft, Adobe and Mattel among 40 companies pledging to make workplace changes to help women succeed; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CEO SHANTANU NARAYEN: CHINA, SOUTH KOREA BOOSTING GROWTH; 21/05/2018 – Permira Announces Sale of Magento Commerce to Adobe for US$1.68 B; 15/03/2018 – Adobe Systems 2Q Net $583.1M; 15/03/2018 – CORRECT: ADOBE 2018 FORECAST REPORTED JAN. 22; 10/04/2018 – GlobalSign Joins Cloud Signature Consortium and Adobe Cloud Signature Partner Program

Zevin Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Wp Carey Inc (WPC) by 38.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevin Asset Management Llc sold 4,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.30% . The institutional investor held 6,610 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $518,000, down from 10,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevin Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Wp Carey Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $88.44. About 325,824 shares traded. W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) has risen 33.84% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.84% the S&P500. Some Historical WPC News: 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC WPC.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $4.81 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY INC – AFFIRM 2018 AFFO GUIDANCE RANGE OF $5.30 TO $5.50 PER DILUTED SHARE; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey Sees FY EPS $5.30-EPS $5.50; 04/05/2018 – W. P. Carey Raises Dividend to $1.015; 04/05/2018 – WP CAREY 1Q NET REV. $190.3M

Allen Investment Management Llc, which manages about $2.32B and $3.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,320 shares to 162,693 shares, valued at $22.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 49,495 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,592 shares, and cut its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).