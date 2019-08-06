As World Wrestling Entmt (WWE) Valuation Declined, Polar Securities Has Cut Stake by $4.92 Million; Ypf Sa (YPF) Market Valuation Rose While River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Has Boosted by $390,600 Its Holding

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Ypf Sa (YPF) by 94.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp bought 27,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.40% . The institutional investor held 57,400 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $804,000, up from 29,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Ypf Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.15B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $15.65. About 821,697 shares traded. YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 0.06% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.06% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 05/04/2018 – YPF NAMES DANIEL GONZALEZ CEO; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS PRICE DEAL WITH GOVERNMENT NOT SUSTAINABLE OVER LONG TERM; 05/03/2018 – YPF BOARD WORKING TO NAME CEO BEFORE NEXT SHAREHOLDER MEETING; 05/03/2018 – YPF says subsidiary being partly sold to GE worth $1.1-$1.24 bln; 08/05/2018 – Argentina’s YPF posts 1st quarter net profit of $297 million; 05/03/2018 – YPF: FULL DEVELOPMENT OF SCHLUMBERGER SHALE JV PILOT BY YR END; 09/05/2018 – YPF POSTPONES FUEL PRICE HIKES TO PROTECT CLIENT BASE, ECONOMY; 05/03/2018 – YPF COMMITTED TO KEEPING DEBT/EBITDA RATIO AT 2X; 20/03/2018 – YPF SAYS GE TO PAY $275M PLUS ANOTHER $35M; 03/05/2018 – Neighbors in the region notice smoke and bad smell from the YPF chimneys. #SN

Polar Securities Inc decreased its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (WWE) by 19.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polar Securities Inc sold 57,201 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The institutional investor held 237,399 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.60 million, down from 294,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polar Securities Inc who had been investing in World Wrestling Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.32B market cap company. The stock increased 2.34% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $67.66. About 719,825 shares traded. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) has declined 7.29% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WWE News: 09/04/2018 – World Wrestling Raises 1Q and Full Yr 2018 Guidance; 03/05/2018 – WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT INC QTRLY ADJUSTED OIBDA INCREASED 40% TO $35.2 MLN; 08/04/2018 – WrestleMania® Breaks Records; 02/04/2018 – First Five WWE® Superstars Officially Enter the Greatest Royal Rumble® Match; 27/04/2018 – WWE to hold the biggest Middle East pay-per-view as Saudi Arabia opens up to foreign entertainment; 03/05/2018 – WWE 1Q EPS 18C; 19/04/2018 – WWE® Declares Quarterly Dividend; 20/04/2018 – DJ World Wrestling Entertainment Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WWE); 16/03/2018 – WrestleMania® Returns to New York/New Jersey; 27/04/2018 – Last month, the WWE signed a 10-year deal with Saudi Arabia

Analysts await World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.08 EPS, down 77.14% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.35 per share. WWE’s profit will be $6.29 million for 211.44 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual EPS reported by World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.27% negative EPS growth.

