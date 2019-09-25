As World Wrestling Entmt (WWE) Stock Price Declined, Shareholder Hoplite Capital Management LP Has Boosted Its Position; Cypress Capital Management Wy Decreased Position in Deere & Co (DE) by $1.70 Million as Market Value Rose

Hoplite Capital Management Lp increased its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (WWE) by 160.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hoplite Capital Management Lp bought 286,212 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The hedge fund held 464,685 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $33.56M, up from 178,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hoplite Capital Management Lp who had been investing in World Wrestling Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.54B market cap company. The stock increased 2.07% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $70.43. About 683,906 shares traded. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) has declined 7.29% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WWE News: 21/03/2018 – WGNO: TV EXCLUSIVE: WWE Superstar Booker T. talks WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans!; 15/05/2018 – Davidson Kempner Capital Mgmt LP Exits Position in WWE; 02/04/2018 – First Five WWE® Superstars Officially Enter the Greatest Royal Rumble® Match; 28/03/2018 – WWE® Network Post-WrestleMania® Conference Call; 23/04/2018 – The Greatest Royal Rumble® is Sold Out; 10/04/2018 – WWE® Adds 15 More Superstars to Greatest Royal Rumble® Match; 05/03/2018 – WWE & SNICKERS EXPAND WRESTLEMANIA PARTNERSHIP; 03/05/2018 – WWE SEES 2018 ADJ. OIBDA TO AT LEAST $150M, SAW AT LEAST $145M; 27/04/2018 – WWE to hold the biggest Middle East pay-per-view as Saudi Arabia opens up to foreign entertainment; 03/05/2018 – World Wrestling Sees 2Q Adjusted Oibda $30M-$34M

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy decreased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 98.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy sold 10,277 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.67% . The institutional investor held 187 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31,000, down from 10,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $51.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $165.03. About 1.44M shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has risen 19.86% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.86% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 18/05/2018 – Deere Raises Profit Forecast as Farm Recovery Gathers Pace; 04/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. winners and losers from trade tit-for-tat; 18/05/2018 – DEERE – 2018 ADJ NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CO EXCLUDING PROVISIONAL INCOME TAX ADJUSTMENTS ASSOCIATED WITH TAX REFORM IS FORECAST TO BE ABOUT $3.1 BLN; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – WORLDWIDE NET SALES AND REVENUE INCREASED 29 PERCENT, TO $10.720 BILLION, FOR THE SECOND QUARTER; 21/03/2018 – Deere Is On the Hunt for More Deals in Precision Agriculture; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – QTRLY AGRICULTURE & TURF SALES ROSE 22 PERCENT; 30/05/2018 – DEERE & CO – NEW QUARTERLY RATE REPRESENTS AN ADDITIONAL 9 CENTS PER SHARE OVER PREVIOUS LEVEL – AN INCREASE OF 15 PERCENT; 12/03/2018 – DEERE & CO REPORTS FEB. 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA AG COMBINES UP MORE THAN THE INDUSTRY; 18/05/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CO FORECAST TO BE ABOUT $2.3 BILLION FOR FISCAL 2018; 21/03/2018 – DEERE & CO CEO SAYS COMPANY MAY SWITCH INPUT MATERIALS DUE TO U.S. STEEL TARIFFS

Hoplite Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.72 billion and $731.19 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Elanco Animal Health Inc by 187,481 shares to 805,310 shares, valued at $27.22 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 64,614 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,648 shares, and cut its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (NYSE:MLM).

More notable recent World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Could Have A Place In Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” on August 21, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Analyst Calls WWE A ‘Precious Stone In Media’ – Benzinga” published on September 24, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Report: FTC Has Inside Scoop Of Facebook’s Wrongdoing – Benzinga” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday – Benzinga” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How WWE Could Further Monetize NXT Following TV Deal – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.02, from 1.95 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 53 investors sold WWE shares while 80 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 54.14 million shares or 6.03% more from 51.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. American Century reported 0.01% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) for 11,453 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.1% of its portfolio in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Virginia Retirement System Et Al owns 14,600 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Landscape Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 15,140 shares. Glenmede Tru Commerce Na holds 0% or 9 shares in its portfolio. Federated Invsts Pa stated it has 15,004 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 31,687 are owned by Arizona State Retirement Sys. Next Fincl holds 0% or 84 shares. Susquehanna Int Gp Llp holds 97,356 shares. Svcs Automobile Association reported 9,588 shares. Yorktown Management And Rech Company Incorporated, a Virginia-based fund reported 8,900 shares. Piedmont Advsrs Inc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Morgan Stanley invested 0% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Moreover, Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE).

More notable recent Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stock Market Today: Should Investors Expect More Quantitative Easing? – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Deere (NYSE:DE) Shareholders Booked A 76% Gain In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Adding Deere (NYSE:DE) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on September 01, 2019. More interesting news about Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “GNC Announces Brazil Expansion with New Partner Banco De Franquias – GlobeNewswire” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Putting Deere In Your Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Cypress Capital Management Llc Wy, which manages about $92.50M and $83.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ares Cap Corp (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 21,500 shares to 33,500 shares, valued at $601,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 37,785 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,785 shares, and has risen its stake in Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 60 investors sold DE shares while 336 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 206.93 million shares or 1.56% less from 210.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pittenger And Anderson has invested 0% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Whittier Trust Com invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Fincl Bank Of America De has 4.57M shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Com Can has 243,777 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Federated Invsts Pa holds 81,168 shares. Jcic Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested in 120 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Old Dominion Capital Mgmt holds 0.3% or 5,245 shares in its portfolio. Victory Mgmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 25,788 shares. Crawford Invest Counsel holds 0.02% or 4,914 shares in its portfolio. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board stated it has 41,389 shares. Millennium Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) for 688,675 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Limited Liability stated it has 0.07% in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Hamilton Point Investment Advisors Ltd Llc reported 45,822 shares. Ls Advisors Limited Co stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Glenview Commercial Bank Dept stated it has 0.34% of its portfolio in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).