As World Wrestling Entmt (WWE) Stock Price Declined, Elk Creek Partners Has Trimmed Its Position; Udr (UDR) Shares Rose While Dupont Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake

Elk Creek Partners Llc decreased its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (WWE) by 3.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elk Creek Partners Llc sold 5,651 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The institutional investor held 159,101 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.49 million, down from 164,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elk Creek Partners Llc who had been investing in World Wrestling Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.40% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $73.33. About 507,587 shares traded. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) has declined 7.29% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WWE News: 02/04/2018 – First Five WWE® Superstars Officially Enter the Greatest Royal Rumble® Match; 18/04/2018 – PIX11 News: #BREAKING: WWE Hall of Famer Bruno Sammartino dead at 82; 05/03/2018 WWE® And SNICKERS® Expand WrestleMania® Partnership; 20/04/2018 – DJ World Wrestling Entertainment Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WWE); 10/05/2018 – 5 and WWE® Announce Broadcast Agreement to Televise Raw® in the Philippines; 03/05/2018 – WWE 1Q REV. $187.7M, EST. $194.4M; 05/03/2018 – WWE & SNICKERS EXPAND WRESTLEMANIA PARTNERSHIP; 09/04/2018 – Brock Lesnar™ Re-Signs with WWE®; 03/05/2018 – World Wrestling Raises 2018 Target for Adjusted Oibda to At Least $150 Million; 03/05/2018 – WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT INC – RAISES FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in Udr Inc (UDR) by 21.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dupont Capital Management Corp sold 8,245 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 29,784 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.34M, down from 38,029 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp who had been investing in Udr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $48.29. About 483,386 shares traded. UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) has risen 24.32% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical UDR News: 25/04/2018 – UDR 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 47C, EST. 47C; 27/03/2018 UDR Announces A 4% Annualized Common Dividend Increase For 2018; 17/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $39 FROM $38; 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N -SEES FY AFFO PER SHARE $1.76 TO $1.80; 25/04/2018 – UDR Inc 1Q FFO 7c/Shr; 25/04/2018 – UDR Inc Sees 2Q EPS 7c-EPS 9c; 19/04/2018 – DJ UDR Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UDR); 27/03/2018 – UDR BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $0.3225 FROM $0.31; EST. $0.3225; 25/04/2018 – UDR SEES FY FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.76 TO $1.80, EST. $1.93; 25/04/2018 – UDR INC UDR.N – QTRLY YEAR-OVER-YEAR SAME-STORE NET OPERATING INCOME GROWTH 2.7 PERCENT

Analysts await UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.52 EPS, up 6.12% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.49 per share. UDR’s profit will be $152.30M for 23.22 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual EPS reported by UDR, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 27 investors sold UDR shares while 107 reduced holdings.

Dupont Capital Management Corp, which manages about $36.48 billion and $4.38 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Welltower Inc by 9,507 shares to 54,651 shares, valued at $4.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 2,689 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,093 shares, and has risen its stake in Bio Rad Laboratories A (NYSE:BIO).

Analysts await World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.01 EPS, down 102.86% or $0.36 from last year’s $0.35 per share. After $0.11 actual EPS reported by World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -109.09% negative EPS growth.

Elk Creek Partners Llc, which manages about $800.79M and $1.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Green Dot Corp (NYSE:GDOT) by 27,950 shares to 255,314 shares, valued at $12.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wright Med Group N V by 39,970 shares in the quarter, for a total of 644,711 shares, and has risen its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.02, from 1.95 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 53 investors sold WWE shares while 80 reduced holdings.