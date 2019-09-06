As World Wrestling Entmt (WWE) Shares Declined, Samlyn Capital Raised by $21.06 Million Its Stake; As Jd Com (JD) Stock Declined, York Capital Management Global Advisors Has Upped by $4.08 Million Its Stake

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Jd Com Inc (JD) by 29.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc bought 135,852 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The hedge fund held 593,790 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.90 million, up from 457,938 at the end of the previous reported quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Jd Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.34B market cap company. The stock increased 3.21% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $30.84. About 11.76 million shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 22/05/2018 – JD Com Appoints Dingbo Xu to Bd of Directors; 08/05/2018 – JD Com 1Q Rev $16B; 09/05/2018 – FACTBOX-Walmart notches biggest foreign investment with $16 bln Flipkart deal; 08/05/2018 – JD.com misses profit estimates with costs rising sharply; 11/05/2018 – Partners Group Adds Black Knight, Exits JD.com: 13F; 09/03/2018 – JD.COM TO ASSIST VILLAGERS IN CHINA’S IMPOVERISHED REGIONS: LIU; 16/04/2018 – JD.com takes $85mn stake in Allianz China unit; 07/05/2018 – Mawer Adds JD.com, Exits Cenovus Energy, Cuts Unilever: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Johnson Controls announces breakthrough partnership with Chinese ecommerce giant JD.com to serve high-growth automotive battery; 22/05/2018 – Zuckerberg Media, JD.com and Glossier to Speak at NRF’s Shop.org 2018 Conference

Samlyn Capital Llc increased its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (WWE) by 56.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Samlyn Capital Llc bought 244,940 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The hedge fund held 675,072 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $58.58 million, up from 430,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Samlyn Capital Llc who had been investing in World Wrestling Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $71.37. About 795,573 shares traded. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) has declined 7.29% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WWE News: 27/04/2018 – WWE to hold the biggest Middle East pay-per-view as Saudi Arabia opens up to foreign entertainment; 03/05/2018 – WWE 1Q EPS 18C; 03/05/2018 – WWE RAISES FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 09/04/2018 – World Wrestling Had Seen 2018 Adjusted Oibda At Least $140 Million; 05/03/2018 – Saudi Arabia to Host the Greatest Royal Rumble®; 03/05/2018 – WWE 1Q REV. $187.7M, EST. $194.4M; 29/03/2018 – RTL Televizija to Broadcast WWE Programming for the First Time in Croatia; 03/05/2018 – WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT INC QTRLY ADJUSTED OIBDA INCREASED 40% TO $35.2 MLN; 23/04/2018 – The Greatest Royal Rumble® is Sold Out; 10/04/2018 – WWE® Adds 15 More Superstars to Greatest Royal Rumble® Match

Samlyn Capital Llc, which manages about $7.24B and $4.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS) by 546,884 shares to 749,210 shares, valued at $71.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Clovis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:CLVS) by 634,397 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 370,840 shares, and cut its stake in Exelixis Inc (NASDAQ:EXEL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.80, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold WWE shares while 62 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 51.07 million shares or 3.46% more from 49.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

York Capital Management Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Madison Square Garden Co New by 16,653 shares to 20,621 shares, valued at $6.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN) by 419,491 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.43 million shares, and cut its stake in China Biologic Prods Hldgs I.

