As World Wrestling Entmt (WWE) Market Valuation Declined, Wexford Capital LP Raised Position by $6.44 Million; Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Shareholder Nikko Asset Management Americas Has Boosted Its Stake

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN) by 437.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc bought 100,668 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.57% . The institutional investor held 123,692 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.72 million, up from 23,024 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.79% or $7.85 during the last trading session, reaching $273.46. About 634,963 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 10/03/2018 – Regeneron/Sanofi heart drug succeeds in major trial; Will insurers pay?; 19/03/2018 – EYLEA® (AFLIBERCEPT) INJECTION SHOWS POSITIVE TOPLINE RESULTS; 16/05/2018 – Positive Phase 3 Trial of DUPIXENT® (dupilumab) in Adolescents with lnadequately Controlled Moderate-to-severe Atopic Dermatitis; 11/03/2018 – Umer Raffat set up a call with $MDCO execs tomorrow. Focus is on $ESPR, $MDCO and $AMGN reactions after $REGN and $SNY scored on high-risk PCSK9 study – DON’T MISS:; 21/05/2018 – CORRECT: REGENERON, SANOFI REPORT POSITIVE DUPIXENT RESULTS; 19/03/2018 – NOVARTIS ALLEGES THAT EYLEA, ZALTRAP INCORPORATE TECHNOLOGY COVERED BY ONE OR MORE CLAIMS OF A PATENT IT HOLDS; 19/03/2018 – NOVARTIS SAYS THE PATENT IN QUESTION DATES FROM 1997 AND IS CALLED ‘VECTOR FOR EXPRESSION OF A POLYPEPTIDE IN A MAMMALIAN CELL’; 07/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Biotech’s cardio interloper clears a hurdle with sights on Regeneron, Amgen; 15/05/2018 – Regeneron Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – REGN: TRIAL IN ADOLESCENTS W INADEQUATELY CONTROLLED DERMATITIS

Wexford Capital Lp increased its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (WWE) by 179% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wexford Capital Lp bought 89,499 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The hedge fund held 139,499 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.07M, up from 50,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wexford Capital Lp who had been investing in World Wrestling Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $71.2. About 674,208 shares traded. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) has declined 7.29% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WWE News: 03/05/2018 – WWE 1Q EPS 18C; 19/04/2018 – World Wrestling Declares Dividend of 12c; 19/04/2018 – WWE® Declares Quarterly Dividend; 27/04/2018 – WWE to hold the biggest Middle East pay-per-view as Saudi Arabia opens up to foreign entertainment; 09/04/2018 – WWE® BOOSTS FORECAST; 19/03/2018 – The Greatest Royal Rumble® to Feature Seven Championship Matches; 08/03/2018 – GOL to Air WWE® Weekly Highlight Shows in Spain; 05/03/2018 – WWE & SNICKERS EXPAND WRESTLEMANIA PARTNERSHIP; 10/04/2018 – WWE® Adds 15 More Superstars to Greatest Royal Rumble® Match; 18/04/2018 – PIX11 News: #BREAKING: WWE Hall of Famer Bruno Sammartino dead at 82

Since September 10, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $48.61 million activity.

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $3.82B and $5.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7,008 shares to 90,638 shares, valued at $171.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 33,401 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 236,864 shares, and cut its stake in Oneok Inc (NYSE:OKE).

Wexford Capital Lp, which manages about $6.34B and $860.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 75,000 shares to 70,506 shares, valued at $5.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD) by 133,590 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.06 million shares, and cut its stake in Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:ABX).