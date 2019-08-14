As World Wrestling Entmt (WWE) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Light Street Capital Management Has Cut Stake by $4.45 Million; Lesa Sroufe & Co Has Decreased Its Weis Markets (WMK) Position as Shares Declined

Light Street Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (WWE) by 8.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Light Street Capital Management Llc sold 51,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The hedge fund held 593,135 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.47M, down from 644,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Light Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in World Wrestling Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $67.4. About 1.01M shares traded. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) has declined 7.29% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WWE News: 06/04/2018 – WWE: The World of Wrestling Turns to ‘Wrestlemania 34’ — Barrons.com; 03/05/2018 – World Wrestling 1Q Rev $187.7M; 02/04/2018 – WWE® Takes over New Orleans for WrestleMania® Week; 03/05/2018 – World Wrestling Sees 2Q Adjusted Oibda $30M-$34M; 27/04/2018 – Last month, the WWE signed a 10-year deal with Saudi Arabia; 11/04/2018 – The Undertaker™ vs. Rusev™ Casket Match Set for the Greatest Royal Rumble®; 20/04/2018 – DJ World Wrestling Entertainment Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WWE); 14/05/2018 – WWE Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – 5 and WWE® Announce Broadcast Agreement to Televise Raw® in the Philippines; 27/04/2018 – World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) will put on a pay-per-view called The Greatest Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia on Friday, one of the biggest events in the Middle East

Lesa Sroufe & Co decreased its stake in Weis Markets Inc (WMK) by 10.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lesa Sroufe & Co sold 8,545 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.21% . The institutional investor held 75,702 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.09 million, down from 84,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co who had been investing in Weis Markets Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $37.83. About 36,131 shares traded. Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) has declined 29.77% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.77% the S&P500. Some Historical WMK News: 07/05/2018 – Weis Markets 1Q EPS 60c; 07/05/2018 – WEIS MARKETS 1Q REV. $876.11B; 25/04/2018 – EXPANSION TO FOCUS ON SHANGHAI AND HONG KONG FOR NOW: WEIS; 26/04/2018 – Weis Markets Announces Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – PRESIDENT OF WALT DISNEY IMAGINEERING BOB WEIS SAYS IN SHANGHAI; 09/05/2018 – Weis Markets Short-Interest Ratio Rises 25% to 19 Days; 13/03/2018 – WEIS MARKETS INC – QTRLY RESULTS INCLUDE $49.3 MLN DECREASE IN DEFERRED INCOME TAX DUE TO U.S. GOVERNMENT ENACTING TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.80, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold WWE shares while 62 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 51.07 million shares or 3.46% more from 49.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.08 earnings per share, down 77.14% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.35 per share. WWE’s profit will be $6.29M for 210.63 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.27% negative EPS growth.

Light Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $928.09 million and $1.50 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,352 shares to 308,752 shares, valued at $110.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gridsum Hldg Inc by 336,902 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.95M shares, and has risen its stake in Yandex N V (NASDAQ:YNDX).

