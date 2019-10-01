As World Wrestling Entmt (WWE) Market Valuation Declined, Lone Pine Capital Raised Its Position by $182.54 Million; Intuit (INTU) Shares Rose While Arcadia Investment Management Decreased Its Stake

Arcadia Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 3.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arcadia Investment Management Corp sold 1,179 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 30,742 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.03M, down from 31,921 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $264.3. About 814,100 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500.

Lone Pine Capital Llc increased its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (WWE) by 1613.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lone Pine Capital Llc bought 2.54 million shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The hedge fund held 2.69M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $194.41M, up from 157,091 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lone Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in World Wrestling Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $71.16. About 672,123 shares traded. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) has declined 7.29% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WWE News: 10/05/2018 – 5 and WWE® Announce Broadcast Agreement to Televise Raw® in the Philippines; 23/04/2018 – The Greatest Royal Rumble® is Sold Out; 02/04/2018 – WWE® Takes over New Orleans for WrestleMania® Week; 03/05/2018 – World Wrestling Raises 2018 Target for Adjusted Oibda to At Least $150 Million; 29/03/2018 – RTL Televizija to Broadcast WWE Programming for the First Time in Croatia; 05/03/2018 – WWE & SNICKERS EXPAND WRESTLEMANIA PARTNERSHIP; 11/04/2018 – The Undertaker™ vs. Rusev™ Casket Match Set for the Greatest Royal Rumble®; 03/05/2018 – World Wrestling 1Q Rev $187.7M; 15/05/2018 – Davidson Kempner Capital Mgmt LP Exits Position in WWE; 03/05/2018 – WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT INC – RAISES FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.02, from 1.95 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 53 investors sold WWE shares while 80 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 54.14 million shares or 6.03% more from 51.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.03% of its portfolio in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Capital Ww has 0.01% invested in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) for 672,000 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited Liability, a Connecticut-based fund reported 71,383 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). State Of Wisconsin Board holds 96,705 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.04% of its portfolio in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) for 11,200 shares. D E Shaw reported 0% of its portfolio in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Manufacturers Life The invested in 0.01% or 72,137 shares. Century Inc invested in 0.01% or 90,312 shares. Friess Associates Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 211,523 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 10,297 shares. Federated Invsts Pa accumulated 0% or 15,004 shares. Creative Planning holds 0% of its portfolio in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) for 15,057 shares. Bluestein R H & owns 9,400 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Lone Pine Cap Ltd Liability Co reported 1.21% of its portfolio in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE).

Lone Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $34.98 billion and $16.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 190,833 shares to 476,373 shares, valued at $291.43 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iqvia Hldgs Inc by 1.52 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.19M shares, and cut its stake in Sea Ltd.

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $-0.07 earnings per share, down 133.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.38 actual earnings per share reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -81.58% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.25, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 35 investors sold INTU shares while 243 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 219.23 million shares or 0.86% less from 221.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Money Ltd Liability Co invested 1.74% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Carderock Capital Mgmt holds 2.17% or 21,973 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt stated it has 1.19M shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Moreover, North Star Asset Mngmt has 1.11% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 0.15% or 62,084 shares. 6,982 were accumulated by Centurylink Invest Mngmt. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Company has 118,725 shares. Camelot Portfolios Lc owns 0.11% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 1,030 shares. Disciplined Growth Invsts Incorporated Mn stated it has 4.49% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Smithfield Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) for 663 shares. First Republic Management Inc accumulated 31,209 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Bryn Mawr owns 44,795 shares. Cornerstone Advisors Inc invested in 0.04% or 1,751 shares. 4,385 were accumulated by Highstreet Asset Mngmt. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Com has 0% invested in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Arcadia Investment Management Corp, which manages about $587.00 million and $366.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 1,280 shares to 37,436 shares, valued at $9.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 6,802 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,454 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SJNK).