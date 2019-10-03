As World Wrestling Entmt (WWE) Market Valuation Declined, Lone Pine Capital Lifted Stake by $182.54 Million; Ironwood Investment Counsel Has Upped Its Stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by $526,208 as Share Price Declined

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 67.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc bought 16,444 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 40,867 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.33M, up from 24,423 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $30.83. About 2.05M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 06/03/2018 – FASTENAL FEB. NET SALES UP 14.8%; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Declares Dividend of 37c; 01/05/2018 – FASTENAL CO. RECOMMENDS REJECTION OF BELOW-MARKET-PRICE; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal Didn’t Open Any Branches in 1Q, Closed 49 Branches; 09/05/2018 – Fastenal Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – Fastenal Co expected to post earnings of 61 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 11/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on Fastenal Co wrongly tagged to Namaste Technologies; 23/03/2018 – Fastenal Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Fastenal Company Announces Cash Dividend; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q-End Inventories Up 12.7%

Lone Pine Capital Llc increased its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (WWE) by 1613.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lone Pine Capital Llc bought 2.54 million shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The hedge fund held 2.69M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $194.41 million, up from 157,091 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lone Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in World Wrestling Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $65.89. About 677,609 shares traded. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) has declined 7.29% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WWE News: 09/04/2018 – World Wrestling Sees 1Q Adjusted Oibda At Least $30 Million; 02/04/2018 – WWE® Takes over New Orleans for WrestleMania® Week; 03/05/2018 – America’s Number One School Presenter Partners With America’s Number One Anti-Bullying Tech Company RAADR, Inc; 05/03/2018 WWE® And SNICKERS® Expand WrestleMania® Partnership; 29/05/2018 – Nestlé Waters North America And WWE® Announce “Choose Water” Campaign; 23/04/2018 – The Greatest Royal Rumble® is Sold Out; 09/04/2018 – World Wrestling Sees 2018 Adjusted Oibda At Least $145 Million; 28/03/2018 – WWE® Network Post-WrestleMania® Conference Call; 16/03/2018 – WrestleMania® Returns to New York/New Jersey; 03/05/2018 – World Wrestling Raises 2018 Target for Adjusted Oibda to At Least $150 Million

Lone Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $34.98B and $16.08B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 185,150 shares to 466,511 shares, valued at $883.40 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (NYSE:CP) by 513,430 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.71M shares, and cut its stake in Tiffany & Co New (NYSE:TIF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.02, from 1.95 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 53 investors sold WWE shares while 80 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 54.14 million shares or 6.03% more from 51.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cornerstone Advsrs invested in 268 shares. Aristotle Cap Boston Limited Liability Com reported 0.99% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Invesco Limited invested in 0.01% or 347,078 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 276,876 shares. Captrust Fincl owns 68 shares. First Trust Advsrs Lp reported 30,879 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sigma Planning Corporation reported 4,103 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has 0% invested in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). The Massachusetts-based State Street Corp has invested 0.01% in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). D E Shaw And Incorporated has 0% invested in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) for 50,681 shares. Raymond James Finance Advsr owns 3,280 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cim Inv Mangement has 0.16% invested in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE). Prudential Financial, New Jersey-based fund reported 27,411 shares. Piedmont Investment Advisors accumulated 7,466 shares. Renaissance Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2.46 million shares or 0.16% of all its holdings.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $138,472 activity. On Thursday, August 1 Johnson Daniel L. bought $76,218 worth of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) or 2,500 shares.

