As World Wrestling Entmt (WWE) Market Valuation Declined, Light Street Capital Management Has Boosted Position by $9.83 Million; Genesis Asset Managers Llp Cut New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp 1 Spon (EDU) Position as Stock Value Rose

Genesis Asset Managers Llp decreased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp 1 Spon (EDU) by 9.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Genesis Asset Managers Llp sold 503,765 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.15% . The institutional investor held 4.55 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $439.44M, down from 5.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Genesis Asset Managers Llp who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp 1 Spon for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.49B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $110.46. About 586,942 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has risen 18.60% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.60% the S&P500.

Light Street Capital Management Llc increased its stake in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (WWE) by 23.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Light Street Capital Management Llc bought 136,495 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The hedge fund held 729,630 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $52.69M, up from 593,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Light Street Capital Management Llc who had been investing in World Wrestling Entmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $72.32. About 423,743 shares traded. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) has declined 7.29% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WWE News: 27/04/2018 – WWE to hold the biggest Middle East pay-per-view as Saudi Arabia opens up to foreign entertainment; 05/03/2018 – WWE & SNICKERS EXPAND WRESTLEMANIA PARTNERSHIP; 09/04/2018 – World Wrestling Sees 1Q Adjusted Oibda At Least $30 Million; 10/04/2018 – WWE® Adds 15 More Superstars to Greatest Royal Rumble® Match; 03/05/2018 – World Wrestling Sees 2Q Adjusted Oibda $30M-$34M; 05/03/2018 WWE® And SNICKERS® Expand WrestleMania® Partnership; 08/03/2018 – WWE, GOL IN PACT TO BROADCAST WEEKLY WWE HIGHLIGHT SHOWS; 28/03/2018 – WWE® Network Post-WrestleMania® Conference Call; 27/04/2018 – World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) will put on a pay-per-view called The Greatest Royal Rumble in Saudi Arabia on Friday, one of the biggest events in the Middle East; 19/04/2018 – WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT INC WWE.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.12/SHR

Genesis Asset Managers Llp, which manages about $36.75 billion and $3.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Latin America Class C by 851,500 shares to 12.27 million shares, valued at $210.98M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sina Corp (NASDAQ:SINA) by 2.05 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.18M shares, and has risen its stake in 58.Com Inc (NYSE:WUBA).

Light Street Capital Management Llc, which manages about $928.09M and $1.85 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Everbridge Inc by 366,300 shares to 503,550 shares, valued at $45.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 95,743 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,057 shares, and cut its stake in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI).