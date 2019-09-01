As World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Stock Price Declined, Capital Fund Management Sa Has Upped by $11.82 Million Its Holding; Advent International Upped United Technologiescorp (UTX) Holding by $4.48 Million

Advent International Corp increased its stake in United Technologiescorp (UTX) by 22.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent International Corp bought 35,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 188,000 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.23M, up from 153,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent International Corp who had been investing in United Technologiescorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $130.24. About 2.18 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SEES ABOUT $1.2B IN NEGATIVE ENGINE MARGIN IN 2018; 04/05/2018 – Activist Third Point Pushes for Breakup of United Technologies; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies Plans $15 Billion Five-Year U.S. Investment; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Near-Term Goal of Women Holding at Least 30% of Senior Roles; 21/03/2018 – United Tech’s Kidde: Cap Left on During Manufacturing Process Can Cover Smoke Sensor; 30/04/2018 – Unmanned Imaging: UTC Aerospace Systems Unveils New TASE250 Optical Payload For Small UAS Commercial And Military Applications; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECH WILL REVIEW OPS PORTFOLIO AFTER ROCKWELL DEAL: CNBC; 05/03/2018 EXCLUSIVE-Airbus sets services goal, targets productivity gains; 15/05/2018 – Ackman Makes Pitch to Break United Technologies Into Three Parts; 30/05/2018 – OTIS SAYS AWARDED CONTRACT FOR INSTALLATION OF 171 ESCALATORS AND MOVING WALKWAYS, WITH A 15-YEAR MAINTENANCE CONTRACT AND “MID-LIFE” RENOVATIONS

Capital Fund Management Sa increased its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment Inc (WWE) by 587.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa bought 137,483 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% . The hedge fund held 160,883 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.96 million, up from 23,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in World Wrestling Entertainment Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $71.43. About 725,224 shares traded. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) has declined 7.29% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WWE News: 03/05/2018 – WWE RAISES FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE; 02/04/2018 – WWE® Takes over New Orleans for WrestleMania® Week; 05/03/2018 – Saudi Arabia to Host the Greatest Royal Rumble®; 23/04/2018 – The Greatest Royal Rumble® is Sold Out; 22/05/2018 – Buffett Comparisons May Swell for Fund Manager After Big WWE Bet; 19/04/2018 – WWE® Declares Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – World Wrestling Declares Dividend of 12c; 09/04/2018 – World Wrestling Had Seen 2018 Adjusted Oibda At Least $140 Million; 16/03/2018 – WrestleMania® Returns to New York/New Jersey; 03/05/2018 – World Wrestling 1Q Rev $187.7M

Capital Fund Management Sa, which manages about $3.92B and $11.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lowe’s Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 30,814 shares to 106,786 shares, valued at $11.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transocean Ltd (Put) (NYSE:RIG) by 636,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.03M shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (Put).

