As World Fuel Svcs (INT) Valuation Rose, Argent Capital Management Has Increased Holding; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Capital Investment Counsel Cut Position by $383,840

Capital Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 3.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Counsel Inc sold 4,798 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 120,075 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.70M, down from 124,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $307.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.67% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $72.38. About 13.51 million shares traded or 27.92% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – EXXON XOM.N SAYS ITS PAPUA NEW GUINEA OPERATIONS ARE ‘UNSCATHED’ AFTER EARTHQUAKE; 09/04/2018 – Exxon Sparks IMF Concern With Weighty Returns in Tiny Guyana; 29/05/2018 – European oil majors set for best cash flow growth in decades: Goldman; 28/03/2018 – Oil Titans From Exxon to BP Seen Boosting Deepwater Drilling; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil to Add 13 New Chemical Facilities; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – RESULTS SUPPORT DISCUSSIONS WITH JV PARTNERS ON THREE-TRAIN EXPANSION CONCEPT FOR PNG LNG LIQUEFIED NATURAL GAS PLANT NEAR PORT MORESBY; 20/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CONSIDERS EXPANSION ALONG U.S. GULF COAST; 14/05/2018 – Exxon Beaumont refinery overhauling coker, hydrotreater; 07/03/2018 – EXXON SEES 2018 UPSTREAM VOLUMES SIMILAR TO 2017; 17/04/2018 – ETHOSENERGY: EXXONMOBIL CONTRACT FOR W251B8 GAS TURBINE ROTOR

Argent Capital Management Llc increased its stake in World Fuel Svcs (INT) by 97.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Capital Management Llc bought 48,835 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.63% . The institutional investor held 98,950 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.86 million, up from 50,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Capital Management Llc who had been investing in World Fuel Svcs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.79% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $38.32. About 464,658 shares traded. World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) has risen 42.27% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.27% the S&P500. Some Historical INT News: 26/04/2018 – World Fuel Services 1Q Net $31.2M; 26/04/2018 – WORLD FUEL SERVICES CORP – QTRLY REV $9181.3 MLN VS $8194.3 MLN; 20/04/2018 – World Fuel Rises for 9 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 24/05/2018 – World Fuel Services Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 26/04/2018 – World Fuel Services 1Q Adj EPS 52c; 19/03/2018 – Gibson Energy Announces Sale of U.S. Energy Services Businesses for $125 Million; 26/04/2018 – WORLD FUEL 1Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 52C

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Norinchukin Financial Bank The holds 1.07M shares. 17,056 were accumulated by Fagan Associate Incorporated. Burt Wealth Advisors holds 0.5% or 13,772 shares. Condor Cap Management owns 36,873 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Carderock Cap has invested 0.09% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 344.69M were accumulated by Vanguard Group Inc. Thompson Invest Mgmt Inc, Wisconsin-based fund reported 204,575 shares. Crawford Inv Counsel has 0.78% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Hikari Power holds 1.17% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 138,303 shares. Cambridge holds 0.81% or 168,168 shares. Wellington Shields And Co Ltd Liability Corporation invested 1.73% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Horizon Investment Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.16% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Todd Asset Mgmt Ltd Company invested in 11,342 shares. Cibc Ww has invested 1.42% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Thompson Rubinstein Management Or owns 1.76% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 67,744 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 20 investors sold INT shares while 61 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 60.26 million shares or 1.26% less from 61.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al stated it has 15,400 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% of its portfolio in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) for 209,518 shares. Bryn Mawr Trust Company invested 0.03% in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT). Kepos Capital LP invested in 0.17% or 78,181 shares. California-based Brandes Invest Lp has invested 0.93% in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT). Price T Rowe Assocs Md accumulated 43,273 shares or 0% of the stock. 82,581 are owned by Credit Suisse Ag. Bogle Inv LP De holds 0.37% or 167,597 shares in its portfolio. Gw Henssler And Assocs Ltd invested 0.1% of its portfolio in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT). Ajo Lp holds 0.03% or 211,673 shares in its portfolio. Segall Bryant And Hamill Lc has 480,742 shares. Northwest Inv Counselors holds 18,703 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Legal & General Grp Public Limited Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT). Kestrel Inv Management reported 255,150 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc Incorporated accumulated 6.14M shares.

Argent Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.51B and $2.73 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lindblad Expeditions Holdings by 30,950 shares to 244,910 shares, valued at $3.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) by 24,719 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.26 million shares, and cut its stake in Alarm.Com Holdings Inc..