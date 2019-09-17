As World Fuel Svcs (INT) Stock Price Rose, 1492 Capital Management Has Increased Position by $444,220; Mercadolibre (MELI) Stock Price Rose While Generation Investment Management Llp Cut by $31.65 Million Its Stake

1492 Capital Management Llc increased its stake in World Fuel Svcs Corp (INT) by 36.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1492 Capital Management Llc bought 12,692 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.63% . The institutional investor held 47,648 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.71M, up from 34,956 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1492 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in World Fuel Svcs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $40.99. About 223,580 shares traded. World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) has risen 42.27% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.27% the S&P500. Some Historical INT News: 12/03/2018 Inflation Misses Across the World Fuel Debate at Central Banks; 15/05/2018 – World Fuel May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 19th Straight Gain; 26/04/2018 – WORLD FUEL SERVICES CORP – QTRLY REV $9181.3 MLN VS $8194.3 MLN; 26/04/2018 – WORLD FUEL 1Q REV. $9.18B, EST. $9.12B; 26/04/2018 – WORLD FUEL 1Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 52C; 23/04/2018 – DJ World Fuel Services Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INT); 26/04/2018 – WORLD FUEL SERVICES CORP – TOTAL OF 4.9 BLN GALLONS OF FUEL SOLD IN QTR; 19/03/2018 – Gibson Energy Announces Sale of U.S. Energy Services Businesses for $125 Million; 26/04/2018 – World Fuel Services 1Q Adj EPS 52c; 26/04/2018 – World Fuel Services 1Q Net $31.2M

Generation Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) by 6.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Generation Investment Management Llp sold 51,793 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.20% . The hedge fund held 805,416 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $492.73M, down from 857,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Generation Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Mercadolibre Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $4.05 during the last trading session, reaching $550. About 277,886 shares traded. MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) has risen 81.04% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.04% the S&P500.

More notable recent MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: MELI, HAS – Nasdaq” on June 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: MELI, ALXN – Nasdaq” published on September 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “MercadoLibre Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Azul (AZUL), Mercado Libre (MELI) Enter Commercial Delivery Agreement Covering Brazil – StreetInsider.com” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon’s Newest Prime Market Is the Country with the Amazon Running Through It – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Analysts await MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.02 EPS, up 108.70% or $0.25 from last year’s $-0.23 per share. MELI’s profit will be $994,218 for 6875.00 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by MercadoLibre, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -93.55% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.27, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold MELI shares while 131 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 38.27 million shares or 36.45% less from 60.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Texas Yale Capital Corporation holds 0.08% or 1,673 shares in its portfolio. Tiger Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 389,500 shares or 1.29% of the stock. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt And Equity Research, California-based fund reported 1,000 shares. Cap Glob holds 0.54% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) or 2.76 million shares. Moreover, Sandler Capital has 0.56% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) for 13,770 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt has 0% invested in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI). California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 0% or 3,154 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 54,776 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. 95 are owned by Bessemer Grp Inc. Iconiq Cap Limited holds 0.33% or 8,579 shares in its portfolio. Fundsmith Llp owns 23,644 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Capital Ca invested in 0.13% or 866 shares. C Ww Wide Grp Holdg A S reported 0.01% stake. Qs holds 0% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) or 200 shares. Lord Abbett & Com Ltd Liability reported 0.27% in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI).

1492 Capital Management Llc, which manages about $188.45M and $106.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Plantronics Inc New (NYSE:PLT) by 29,913 shares to 29,253 shares, valued at $1.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lumentum Hldgs Inc by 13,218 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,474 shares, and cut its stake in Universal Display Co (NASDAQ:OLED).