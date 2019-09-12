As World Fuel Svcs (INT) Market Value Rose, Holder 1492 Capital Management Has Raised Its Holding; Coho Partners LTD Upped Its Position in Quest Diagnostics (DGX) as Share Price Rose

1492 Capital Management Llc increased its stake in World Fuel Svcs Corp (INT) by 36.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1492 Capital Management Llc bought 12,692 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.63% . The institutional investor held 47,648 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.71 million, up from 34,956 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1492 Capital Management Llc who had been investing in World Fuel Svcs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $40.86. About 185,290 shares traded. World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) has risen 42.27% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.27% the S&P500. Some Historical INT News: 26/04/2018 – WORLD FUEL 1Q REV. $9.18B, EST. $9.12B; 26/04/2018 – World Fuel Services 1Q Rev $9.18B; 24/05/2018 – World Fuel Services Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 12/03/2018 Inflation Misses Across the World Fuel Debate at Central Banks; 23/04/2018 – DJ World Fuel Services Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INT); 26/04/2018 – World Fuel Services 1Q Net $31.2M; 14/03/2018 – World Fuel May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 17th Straight Gain; 26/04/2018 – WORLD FUEL SERVICES CORP – TOTAL OF 4.9 BLN GALLONS OF FUEL SOLD IN QTR; 15/05/2018 – World Fuel May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 19th Straight Gain; 26/04/2018 – World Fuel Services 1Q Adj EPS 52c

Coho Partners Ltd increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc. (DGX) by 88.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coho Partners Ltd bought 68,497 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% . The institutional investor held 145,911 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.86 million, up from 77,414 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coho Partners Ltd who had been investing in Quest Diagnostics Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $104.57. About 598,308 shares traded. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has declined 4.62% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.62% the S&P500. Some Historical DGX News: 23/05/2018 – Physicians Lack the Time and Tools to Discover Hidden Risks in Patients with Chronic Conditions, Finds Study from Quest Diagnostics; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC QTRLY REPORTED DILUTED EPS OF $1.27; 14/03/2018 – GENOMIC VISION SA GVI.PA – IF SUCCESSFULLY, GENOMIC VISION WILL RECEIVE ROYALTIES FOR ANY TEST SERVICE INDEPENDENTLY DEVELOPED BY QUEST AS A RESULT OF RESEARCH; 09/03/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – New Survey: False Beliefs about Sexual Risk, Poor Physician-Patient Communication May lmpede STD Screening in Young Women; 14/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Declares Dividend of 50c; 14/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 10/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 17/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Adds Helen Torley to Bd of Directors; 17/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics adds Helen Torley to Board of Directors

More notable recent Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Can You Imagine How Quest Diagnostics’s (NYSE:DGX) Shareholders Feel About The 62% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Quest Diagnostics Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s (NYSE:DGX) CEO Salary Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Quest Diagnostics Incorporated’s (NYSE:DGX) Earnings Dropped -7.9%, How Did It Fare Against The Industry? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Coho Partners Ltd, which manages about $1.39B and $4.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH) by 17,829 shares to 772,156 shares, valued at $188.41 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 12,354 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 447,809 shares, and cut its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN).

