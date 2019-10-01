As World Fuel Svcs (INT) Market Value Rose, Alphaone Investment Services Has Boosted Its Position by $405,020; As Texas Instrs (TXN) Valuation Rose, Vantage Investment Partners Has Trimmed by $697,794 Its Stake

Alphaone Investment Services Llc increased its stake in World Fuel Svcs Corp (INT) by 348.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alphaone Investment Services Llc bought 11,572 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.63% . The institutional investor held 14,892 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $535,000, up from 3,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alphaone Investment Services Llc who had been investing in World Fuel Svcs Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.67B market cap company. The stock increased 2.20% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $39.94. About 334,041 shares traded. World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) has risen 42.27% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.27% the S&P500. Some Historical INT News: 23/04/2018 – DJ World Fuel Services Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INT); 26/04/2018 – World Fuel Services 1Q EPS 46c; 16/04/2018 – World Fuel May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 18th Straight Gain; 24/05/2018 – World Fuel Services Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 26/04/2018 – WORLD FUEL 1Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 52C; 20/04/2018 – World Fuel Rises for 9 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 26/04/2018 – World Fuel Services 1Q Net $31.2M

Vantage Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 8.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vantage Investment Partners Llc sold 6,121 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 68,186 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.83 million, down from 74,307 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vantage Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $129.24. About 2.97 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 2Q Guidance Higher Than Analyst Expectations (Video); 20/04/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Trade tensions set for brighter U.S. corporate spotlight; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Texas Instruments’ Senior Unsecured Notes ‘A+’; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q EPS $1.35; 17/05/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF TEXAS INSTRUMENTS JAPAN AND TEXAS INSTRUMENTS FOR “DIGITAL MODULATOR ENTROPY SOURCE”; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Expects Annual Operating Tax Rate About 16% Starting in 2019, 20% in 2018; 19/04/2018 – Axcelis Wins 2017 Texas Instruments Supplier Excellence Award; 03/05/2018 – TI COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference; 02/05/2018 – TI simplifies space-constrained automotive application designs with robust, reliable 100BASE-T1 Ethernet PHY; 26/03/2018 – Texas Instruments to webcast its annual meeting of stockholders

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 EPS, down 10.76% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.32 billion for 22.91 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

