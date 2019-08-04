As World Fuel Services (INT) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Kepos Capital LP Decreased Its Holding; As Dorian Lpg LTD (LPG) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Phoenix Investment Adviser Has Cut by $501,012 Its Holding

Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc decreased its stake in Dorian Lpg Ltd (LPG) by 83.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc sold 83,502 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.66% . The hedge fund held 16,169 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $104,000, down from 99,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Dorian Lpg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $482.72M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.37% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $8.75. About 775,947 shares traded or 104.53% up from the average. Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) has risen 6.52% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.52% the S&P500. Some Historical LPG News: 04/05/2018 – DORIAN LPG IN MOU WITH HYUNDAI GLOBAL SERVICE ON UPGRADES; 04/05/2018 – DORIAN LPG – UPGRADING CO’S VLGCS’ MAIN ENGINES TO DUAL FUEL TECHNOLOGY USING LPG AS FUEL IN ANTICIPATION OF REGULATIONS TO REDUCE SULPHUR EMISSIONS; 30/05/2018 – BW LPG SEES OPEX AT ABOUT $8,000 PER DAY PER VESSEL GOING FORWARD, EXCLUDING DRY DOCKING AND GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES -CEO; 21/03/2018 – DORIAN LPG ENTERS INTO $70M SALES/BAREBOAT CHARTER ARRANGEMENT; 29/05/2018 – Gas-Shipping Company BW LPG Makes Buyout Bid for Dorian LPG; 29/05/2018 – Shipper BW LPG offers to buy Dorian LPG in $1.1 bln deal; 21/03/2018 – DORIAN LPG REPORTS THIRD JAPANESE FINANCING; 29/05/2018 – DORIAN LPG SAYS BOARD WILL REVIEW BW’S PROPOSAL; 29/05/2018 – BW LPG LTD – PROPOSAL SUPPORTED BY BW GROUP, WHICH OWNS 14.2% OF DORIAN AND ABOUT 45% OF BW LPG; 29/05/2018 – BW LPG LTD – TOTAL EQUITY VALUE OF TRANSACTION IS APPROXIMATELY USD $441 MLN ON A NAV TO NAV BASIS

Kepos Capital Lp decreased its stake in World Fuel Services Corp (INT) by 28.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kepos Capital Lp sold 31,779 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.63% . The hedge fund held 78,181 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.26 million, down from 109,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kepos Capital Lp who had been investing in World Fuel Services Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.35% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $37.33. About 458,129 shares traded. World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) has risen 42.27% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.27% the S&P500. Some Historical INT News: 20/04/2018 – World Fuel Rises for 9 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 27/04/2018 – World Fuel Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – WORLD FUEL SERVICES CORP – QTRLY REV $9181.3 MLN VS $8194.3 MLN; 26/04/2018 – World Fuel Services 1Q Rev $9.18B; 26/04/2018 – World Fuel Services 1Q EPS 46c; 12/03/2018 Inflation Misses Across the World Fuel Debate at Central Banks; 26/04/2018 – WORLD FUEL 1Q REV. $9.18B, EST. $9.12B

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.63 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 20 investors sold INT shares while 61 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 60.26 million shares or 1.26% less from 61.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Assocs Md invested 0% in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT). Tudor Inv Et Al invested in 0.04% or 30,998 shares. Brandes Investment LP reported 1.39M shares stake. Encompass Advsrs Limited Com invested 1.32% in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT). Natl Bank Of America Corporation De invested in 0% or 351,675 shares. 157,117 are held by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd Llc. Secor Advisors Lp invested in 31,529 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Northwest Invest Counselors Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 18,703 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 0% invested in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) for 14,675 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt Equity Inc holds 0.03% or 205,835 shares in its portfolio. Voya Mngmt Ltd stated it has 70,839 shares. 14,064 were reported by Hgk Asset Incorporated. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 0.03% or 18,000 shares in its portfolio. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky owns 16,810 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Proshare Llc has 16,970 shares.

More notable recent World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Burger King’s Impossible Whopper To Go Nationwide – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Q2 Earnings Preview For MoneyGram – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Restaurant Brands Q2 Earnings Preview – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Shares of World Fuel Services Corporation Have Soared 68% So Far in 2019 – The Motley Fool” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) Is A Financially Healthy Company – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Analysts await World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.63 per share. INT’s profit will be $45.12 million for 13.53 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by World Fuel Services Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.97% EPS growth.

Kepos Capital Lp, which manages about $2.11 billion and $1.33 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Delek Us Holdings Inc by 55,023 shares to 186,045 shares, valued at $6.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exelixis Inc (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 139,960 shares in the quarter, for a total of 290,792 shares, and has risen its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN).

Analysts await Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $0.13 EPS, up 131.71% or $0.54 from last year’s $-0.41 per share. LPG’s profit will be $7.17 million for 16.83 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.22 actual EPS reported by Dorian LPG Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -159.09% EPS growth.

More notable recent Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “UGI Corporation’s Transformative Moves – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “More Dorian LPG Q4 results – Seeking Alpha” published on May 23, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Dorian LPG Ltd. Announces Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings and Conference Call Date – PRNewswire” on May 16, 2019. More interesting news about Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “25 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Hellenicshippingnews.com‘s news article titled: “Tanker earnings jump after attacks – Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc, which manages about $1.28 billion and $46.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdermott Intl Inc by 92,200 shares to 163,100 shares, valued at $1.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.