As World Fuel Services (INT) Share Price Rose, Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Boosted by $37.51 Million Its Holding; Knowles (KN) Shareholder Hg Vora Capital Management Increased Stake

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc increased its stake in World Fuel Services Corp (INT) by 1.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc bought 1,043 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.63% . The institutional investor held 94,610 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.40 billion, up from 93,567 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc who had been investing in World Fuel Services Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $39.83. About 446,619 shares traded. World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) has risen 42.27% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.27% the S&P500. Some Historical INT News: 14/03/2018 – World Fuel May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 17th Straight Gain; 16/04/2018 – World Fuel May Benefit, Industry Sales Post 18th Straight Gain; 20/04/2018 – World Fuel Rises for 9 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 26/04/2018 – WORLD FUEL 1Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 52C; 12/03/2018 Inflation Misses Across the World Fuel Debate at Central Banks; 19/03/2018 – Gibson Energy Announces Sale of U.S. Energy Services Businesses for $125 Million; 26/04/2018 – World Fuel Services 1Q EPS 46c; 26/04/2018 – WORLD FUEL SERVICES CORP – QTRLY REV $9181.3 MLN VS $8194.3 MLN; 26/04/2018 – World Fuel Services 1Q Adj EPS 52c; 27/04/2018 – World Fuel Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Knowles Corp (KN) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc bought 500,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The hedge fund held 1.00 million shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.31 million, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Knowles Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $20.83. About 689,201 shares traded. Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) has risen 16.49% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.49% the S&P500. Some Historical KN News: 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.11; 11/05/2018 – Knowles Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP – QTRLY REVENUES $178.5 MLN VS $215.5 MLN; 06/04/2018 – CAFC: KNOWLES ELECTRONICS LLC v. IANCU [OPINION] – Appeal #16-1954 – 2018-04-06; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP – “ON TRACK TO DELIVER 8 PERCENT GROWTH IN FIRST HALF OF YEAR AND ANTICIPATE THIS GROWTH TO CONTINUE THROUGH SECOND HALF OF 2018”; 26/04/2018 – KNOWLES CORP KN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.87, REV VIEW $789.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/05/2018 – Knowles Corp.: Donald Macleod Succeeds Ergas as Chairman of the Board; 26/04/2018 – Knowles Sees 2Q Rev $170M-$190M; 19/03/2018 – Solange Knowles to be Honored by Parsons; 29/03/2018 – Mathew Knowles And Harvey Mason Jr. Are Joining Acclaimed Online Recording Studio Tunedly As Advisors

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 19 investors sold INT shares while 75 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 59.54 million shares or 1.20% less from 60.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pnc Services holds 0% of its portfolio in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT) for 2,227 shares. Argent Capital Management Lc holds 126,105 shares. River Road Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 1.71 million shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.03% of its portfolio in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 7,598 shares. Dupont Management reported 30,043 shares. Scopus Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 0.05% in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT). Citigroup Incorporated has invested 0% in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT). Legal General Grp Inc Public Limited Company has invested 0% in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT). Citadel Advsr Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in World Fuel Services Corporation (NYSE:INT). Dimensional Fund Ltd Partnership reported 5.65M shares. Cortina Asset Limited Co invested in 342,661 shares or 0.76% of the stock. Ameritas Prtn holds 25,278 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 114 were accumulated by Advisory Services Net Ltd. Gam Holdg Ag invested in 10,300 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Ubs Global Asset Management Americas Inc, which manages about $140239.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Centene Corp Del Com (NYSE:CNC) by 55,362 shares to 1.75 million shares, valued at $91.99B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VWOB) by 234 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,091 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (MCHI).

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.19B and $1.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stars Group Inc by 4.50 million shares to 3.00 million shares, valued at $51.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

