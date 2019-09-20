As Workday (WDAY) Valuation Declined, Shareholder National Asset Management Decreased Its Position by $1.53 Million; As Kemet (KEM) Shares Rose, Zpr Investment Management Has Decreased Stake by $558,558

Zpr Investment Management decreased its stake in Kemet Corp (KEM) by 45.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zpr Investment Management sold 31,031 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.45% . The institutional investor held 37,854 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $712,000, down from 68,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zpr Investment Management who had been investing in Kemet Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.14B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $19.64. About 834,016 shares traded. KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) has declined 23.35% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.35% the S&P500. Some Historical KEM News: 17/05/2018 – Kemet at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference May 23; 19/04/2018 – DJ KEMET Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEM); 28/03/2018 – Album Review: With Sons of Kemet, Shabaka Hutchings Brings London Jazz Into the Spotlight; 17/05/2018 – Kemet 4Q EPS 4c; 19/03/2018 – OBDUCAT AB OBDUb.NGM – THIS PROJECT IS A COLLABORATION BETWEEN MALMÖ UNIVERSITY, KEMET ELECTRONICS AB AND OBDUCAT TECHNOLOGIES AB; 14/03/2018 – Kemet Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES KEMET’S CFR & SR SEC TERM LOAN TO B1; OUTLOOK; 21/03/2018 – KEMET DOESN’T SEE MATERIAL EFFECT ON TOKIN FINE; 19/03/2018 – OBDUCAT AB OBDUb.NGM – PROJECT IS A COLLABORATION BETWEEN MALMÖ UNIVERSITY, KEMET ELECTRONICS AB AND OBDUCAT TECHNOLOGIES AB; 29/05/2018 – KEMET Introduces 150 Degrees Celsius Automotive Qualified Polymer Electrolytic Capacitors

National Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Workday Inc (WDAY) by 59.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. National Asset Management Inc sold 7,441 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% . The institutional investor held 5,150 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.06M, down from 12,591 at the end of the previous reported quarter. National Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Workday Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $2.77 during the last trading session, reaching $172.74. About 1.66M shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WDAY News: 16/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Saugatuck Dunes State Park – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 12/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: Highland Recreation Area – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 08/03/2018 – WORKDAY INC WDAY.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $95; 16/03/2018 – Workday Ranks #3 as a Best Place to Work in Germany; 23/05/2018 – Workday Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Workday Continues European Growth with Italy Launch; 22/04/2018 – DJ Workday Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDAY); 26/04/2018 – Workday Ranks #1 Best Place to Work in the UK

Analysts await KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.63 EPS, down 20.25% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.79 per share. KEM’s profit will be $36.57 million for 7.79 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by KEMET Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.23% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 24 investors sold KEM shares while 53 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 44.92 million shares or 0.53% more from 44.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hsbc Public Ltd Co, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 21,702 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0% in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). California-based Charles Schwab Inv has invested 0% in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 22,648 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Incorporated stated it has 0% in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). Jane Street Ltd Liability Com stated it has 26,352 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cipher Cap Ltd Partnership invested in 0.02% or 11,705 shares. Aqr Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0% in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM) or 166,554 shares. Susquehanna Intl Gru Limited Liability Partnership reported 96,179 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Glenmede Trust Na accumulated 185 shares or 0% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System owns 87,660 shares. North Carolina-based Atria Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). 18,659 are held by Citigroup. Ohio-based James Inv has invested 0.11% in KEMET Corporation (NYSE:KEM). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.03% or 380,000 shares in its portfolio.

Zpr Investment Management, which manages about $201.53 million and $49.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Miller Inds Inc Tenn (NYSE:MLR) by 13,977 shares to 35,123 shares, valued at $1.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Diodes Inc (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 11,768 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,048 shares, and has risen its stake in Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.58, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold WDAY shares while 133 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 148.28 million shares or 18.57% less from 182.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 32,289 shares. Castleark Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). 26,046 were accumulated by Crestwood Advsrs Gp Ltd Liability Corp. Moreover, Susquehanna Interest Group Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.05% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability stated it has 51,144 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Bluestein R H & Com reported 1,200 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Aperio Group Limited Liability Company invested 0.05% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Tiverton Asset Limited Liability stated it has 7,600 shares. Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust has invested 0% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Gemmer Asset Management invested in 0.52% or 9,419 shares. Bb&T has 3,336 shares. Columbus Circle holds 0.31% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) or 57,023 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 27,797 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans stated it has 0.15% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Covington Cap Management holds 0.01% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) or 465 shares.

National Asset Management Inc, which manages about $912.60 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 6,072 shares to 12,204 shares, valued at $1.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 18,165 shares in the quarter, for a total of 181,507 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (USMV).

Analysts await Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $-0.31 EPS, up 42.59% or $0.23 from last year’s $-0.54 per share. After $-0.38 actual EPS reported by Workday, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.42% EPS growth.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $197,523 activity.