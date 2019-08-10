As Workday (WDAY) Valuation Declined, Banbury Partners Has Lifted Holding; Convergence Investment Partners Has Decreased Stake in Boeing Co (BA) as Stock Declined

Convergence Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 15.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Convergence Investment Partners Llc sold 3,215 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 17,199 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.56M, down from 20,414 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Convergence Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $189.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $337.55. About 2.99 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 17/04/2018 – LUV, GE, BA: Breaking: NTSB Chairman Robert Sumwalt confirms one person died after an engine failed on a Southwest Airlines flight that was diverted to Philadelphia today. – ! $LUV $GE $BA; 11/04/2018 – Boeing’s venture capital arm invests both outside the U.S. and in a space company for the second time in less than a month; 12/04/2018 – NEW PROPOSAL FOR BOEING-EMBRAER TIE-UP SUBMITTED TO BRAZIL GOV’T ON TUESDAY, BRINGS DEAL CLOSER; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. exit from Iran deal puts pressure on European planemakers; 26/03/2018 – Ethiopian Airlines Launches Split Scimitar® Winglets in Northern Africa; 17/04/2018 – One dead after engine explodes midair on Southwest flight; 04/04/2018 – BOEING PROVIDES STATEMENT ON PROPOSED TARIFFS; 25/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-United States to lower foreign arms sales surcharge – DSCA director; 18/04/2018 – Airlines inspecting Boeing 737 engines after fatal Southwest incident; 04/04/2018 – APPLE, BOEING MAY GET HURT BY ACCIDENT IN TRADE WAR: XINHUA

Banbury Partners Llc increased its stake in Workday Inc (WDAY) by 11.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banbury Partners Llc bought 11,295 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% . The institutional investor held 109,448 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.11 million, up from 98,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banbury Partners Llc who had been investing in Workday Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $191.52. About 977,037 shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold WDAY shares while 108 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 182.09 million shares or 21.71% more from 149.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.17% or 100,577 shares. 200 are held by West Oak Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company. Moreover, Kcm Inv Limited Liability Company has 0.08% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Td Asset Management reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Blackrock holds 8.25 million shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has invested 0.05% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Winslow Capital Mngmt Limited Liability has 648,625 shares for 0.68% of their portfolio. Jnba Advsrs accumulated 10 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt invested in 2,826 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt, a Sweden-based fund reported 1,302 shares. Glenmede Tru Company Na has 0% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Oppenheimer & stated it has 16,924 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability stated it has 71,500 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. United Advisers Ltd Llc holds 0.02% or 18,084 shares.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $197,523 activity.

Banbury Partners Llc, which manages about $132.90 million and $345.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cott Corp Que (NYSE:COT) by 213,681 shares to 1.23M shares, valued at $17.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cargurus Inc by 42,375 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 581,728 shares, and cut its stake in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (NYSE:SERV).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 35.02 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Convergence Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $492.68 million and $458.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 10,287 shares to 12,666 shares, valued at $1.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 8,789 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,284 shares, and has risen its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Karpas Strategies Ltd Liability accumulated 1,018 shares. Andra Ap holds 15,600 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Bbva Compass Bancorp reported 11,441 shares. Anchor Cap Advsrs Llc stated it has 775 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Rhode Island-based Compton Incorporated Ri has invested 1.18% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Community Bancorporation Na invested in 0.29% or 3,817 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj invested in 4,000 shares. 43,740 are owned by Brown Advisory Inc. At Bancorporation accumulated 5,882 shares. Sunbelt Secs stated it has 2,000 shares. Moreover, Windsor Cap Ltd Company has 0.13% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cypress Funds Lc invested in 11.44% or 189,000 shares. Tiverton Asset Management holds 42,460 shares or 0.7% of its portfolio. Avalon Advisors Ltd Liability Co holds 130,240 shares. Lee Danner & Bass has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

