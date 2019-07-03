As Workday (WDAY) Stock Value Rose, Holder Sands Capital Management Decreased Its Holding by $35.28 Million; Basswood Capital Management Cut Its Holding in Bank Amer (BAC) by $18.14 Million

Basswood Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 36.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Basswood Capital Management Llc sold 671,977 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.16M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.09M, down from 1.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Basswood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $277.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $29.15. About 28.09M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 9.09% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.52% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 17/05/2018 – Bank of America Favored by 23 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America said loans in its business segments grew by 5 percent to $864 billion; 30/03/2018 – Merrill Lynch Brokerage Staffs Up, Robos Target the Rich — Barrons.com; 13/04/2018 – US pension funds allege collusion in Mexico public debt market; 22/05/2018 – SocGen Hires Second Ex-BofA Banker Within Weeks After Weak Start; 10/04/2018 – MEDIA-BofA will no longer lend to some gunmakers- Bloomberg; 20/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Britain’s G4S looks beyond small change in cash revolution; 24/05/2018 – Cardlytics Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 02/04/2018 – Global IPOs Rise 35% This Year, BofA Leads, Siemens AG Biggest; 29/03/2018 – CORRECTED-MOVES-Merrill Lynch hires former FINRA top cop Susan Axelrod

Sands Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Workday Inc (WDAY) by 2.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sands Capital Management Llc sold 183,764 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 6.06 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17B, down from 6.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sands Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Workday Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $213.96. About 1.15 million shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 53.02% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.59% the S&P500. Some Historical WDAY News: 30/05/2018 – Workday Co-Founder and CEO Aneel Bhusri to Keynote at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Technology Conference; 17/04/2018 – Workday Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – WORKDAY INC WDAY.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $95; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Software Adds Box, Cuts Workday; 07/03/2018 DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 16/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Saugatuck Dunes State Park – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 12/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Splunk and Workday; 03/05/2018 – HR Path announces the acquisition of Ataraxis, which will accelerate the international growth of its Workday practice; 26/04/2018 – Workday Ranks #1 Best Place to Work in the UK; 08/03/2018 – Workday Announces Annual Stockholder Meeting

Basswood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.47B and $1.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) by 372,898 shares to 715,045 shares, valued at $12.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SASR) by 199,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 232,015 shares, and has risen its stake in Metropolitan Bk Hldg Corp.

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 12.70% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.63 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.75 billion for 10.26 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.43% EPS growth.

Sands Capital Management Llc, which manages about $42.07 billion and $32.45B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 936 shares to 24,703 shares, valued at $11.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 559,275 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.97M shares, and has risen its stake in Moodys Corp (NYSE:MCO).

Analysts await Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) to report earnings on September, 3. They expect $-0.32 EPS, down 14.29% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.28 per share. After $-0.26 actual EPS reported by Workday, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.08% negative EPS growth.