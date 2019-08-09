As Workday (WDAY) Stock Value Declined, Whale Rock Capital Management Has Lifted Its Holding by $36.10 Million; Manatuck Hill Partners Upped Foot Locker (FL) Holding by $1.80 Million

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Workday Inc (WDAY) by 100.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc bought 188,009 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% . The hedge fund held 375,569 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.43 million, up from 187,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Workday Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.41B market cap company. The stock increased 3.01% or $5.64 during the last trading session, reaching $192.79. About 1.57M shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500.

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc increased its stake in Foot Locker Inc (FL) by 30% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc bought 30,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.80% . The hedge fund held 130,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.88 million, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners Llc who had been investing in Foot Locker Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $40.53. About 16.60M shares traded or 305.58% up from the average. Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) has declined 14.97% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.97% the S&P500. Some Historical FL News: 21/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Foot; 02/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Foot Locker, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of; 25/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER CFO LAUREN PETERS SPEAKS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 25/05/2018 – Foot Locker knows cool sneakers, and that’s why stocks are rallying: Analyst; 21/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Foot Locker, Inc. (FL); 16/03/2018 – Champs Sports Opens New Flagship Store In NYC’s Times Square; 25/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Reminds Investors in Foot Locker, Inc. of the May 8, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Securities Class Action Involving Alleged Insider Trading; 25/05/2018 – FOOT LOCKER 1Q EPS $1.38; 03/05/2018 – Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Foot Locker, Inc. (FL); 18/05/2018 – Foot Locker Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $197,523 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold WDAY shares while 108 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 182.09 million shares or 21.71% more from 149.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tocqueville Asset Management Ltd Partnership stated it has 121,770 shares. Los Angeles Mgmt Equity Rech holds 0.07% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) or 68,092 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp, a New York-based fund reported 9,896 shares. 7,435 were accumulated by Landscape Cap Mgmt Lc. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio accumulated 65,132 shares. Jefferies Group Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Voya Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Invesco Limited has 0.09% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 1.44 million shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas stated it has 504,328 shares. Cibc Mkts reported 20,486 shares. Gamble Jones Inv Counsel stated it has 58,238 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Limited invested 0.03% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Brown Brothers Harriman And holds 8,350 shares. New York-based Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.38% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Amp Capital Investors Limited stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY).

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.16B and $5.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shopify Inc by 87,000 shares to 984,124 shares, valued at $203.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 55,160 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 187,396 shares, and cut its stake in Coupa Software Inc (Put).

Manatuck Hill Partners Llc, which manages about $1.24B and $210.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Silver Trust (SLV) by 90,000 shares to 100,000 shares, valued at $1.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Primo Wtr Corp (NASDAQ:PRMW) by 397,258 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 394,142 shares, and cut its stake in Hydrogenics Corp New (NASDAQ:HYGS).