As Workday (WDAY) Stock Value Declined, Telemark Asset Management Cut Its Stake by $11.52 Million; Gabelli Securities Boosted Stake in Navigators Group Com (NAVG)

Telemark Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Workday Inc (WDAY) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemark Asset Management Llc sold 60,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% . The hedge fund held 40,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.71 million, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemark Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Workday Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $186.15. About 1.10 million shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WDAY News: 12/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Splunk and Workday; 08/03/2018 – WORKDAY INC WDAY.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $95; 12/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: Highland Recreation Area – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 26/04/2018 – Workday Ranks #1 Best Place to Work in the UK; 30/05/2018 – Workday Co-Founder and CEO Aneel Bhusri to Keynote at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Technology Conference; 22/04/2018 – DJ Workday Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDAY); 15/03/2018 – Some companies with learning management software, like Workday, pay Amazon Web Services for cloud computing resources; 16/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Saugatuck Dunes State Park – Volunteer Stewardship Workday

Gabelli Securities Inc increased its stake in Navigators Group Inc Com (NAVG) by 63.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Securities Inc bought 33,622 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 86,569 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.05M, up from 52,947 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Securities Inc who had been investing in Navigators Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.10 billion market cap company. It closed at $69.96 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 21, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NAVG News: 07/05/2018 – Navigators Group 1Q Net $30.9M; 07/05/2018 – Navigators Group 1Q Gross Written Premiums Were $495.2 M; 10/05/2018 – Navigators Group Raises Dividend to 7c Vs. 6c; 07/05/2018 – Navigators Group 1Q Combined Ratio Was 94.0%; 29/05/2018 – BELGIUM GRANTS LICENSES TO QBE, MS AMLIN, NAVIGATORS; 04/04/2018 – Navigators and Protective Insurance Enter into Workers’ Compensation Underwriting Partnership; 10/05/2018 – Navigators Announces Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 12/04/2018 – City of Chicago: Postsecondary Navigators Begin Work Helping Students Create Postsecondary Plans; 07/05/2018 – Navigators Group 1Q Net Written Premiums Were $393.3 M; 04/04/2018 Navigators and Protective Insurance Enter into Workers’ Compensation Underwriting Partnership

Gabelli Securities Inc, which manages about $1.30 billion and $777.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Altaba Inc by 47,900 shares to 457,428 shares, valued at $33.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nxp Semiconductors N V Com (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 97,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,911 shares, and cut its stake in Dell Technologies Inc Cl C.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold NAVG shares while 35 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 21.16 million shares or 0.06% more from 21.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al holds 45,265 shares. Wolverine Asset Management Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG). Wellington Management Group Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG). Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Llc holds 58,434 shares. Kbc Nv accumulated 0.01% or 24,420 shares. United Ser Automobile Association owns 8,387 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 372,215 are owned by Bancshares Of Ny Mellon. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Grp has 0% invested in The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG) for 229,395 shares. Gardner Lewis Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 6.28% or 723,535 shares. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has 75,582 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested 0% in The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG). Mycio Wealth Prtn Ltd Company has 0.11% invested in The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG) for 19,659 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems has invested 0.01% in The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG). Capstone Invest Advsr Lc has 48,948 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. American Group has invested 0% in The Navigators Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAVG).

Analysts await Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) to report earnings on September, 3. They expect $-0.33 EPS, down 17.86% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.28 per share. After $-0.26 actual EPS reported by Workday, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.92% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold WDAY shares while 108 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 182.09 million shares or 21.71% more from 149.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase owns 415,406 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Hrt Limited Liability Com owns 2,955 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Cornerstone Advisors Inc reported 0.01% stake. Spirit Of America Mngmt Corporation Ny holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 10,125 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Inc, New York-based fund reported 24,141 shares. Personal Capital Advsrs, California-based fund reported 6,628 shares. Optimum accumulated 0.03% or 500 shares. Ent Ser holds 0% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 34 shares. Massachusetts Fincl Svcs Ma reported 0% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Service Automobile Association accumulated 247,344 shares. Bokf Na reported 25,268 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Amalgamated Bancorporation reported 19,869 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Moreover, First Hawaiian Financial Bank has 0.11% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 10,775 shares. Efg Asset Management (Americas) Corporation owns 1.26% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 21,442 shares. Wetherby Asset owns 1,995 shares.

Telemark Asset Management Llc, which manages about $460.03 million and $791.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 20,000 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $47.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

