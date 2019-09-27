As Workday (WDAY) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Pittenger & Anderson Has Upped Its Holding; Dsm Capital Partners Has Trimmed Holding in Autohome (ATHM) by $379,950

Pittenger & Anderson Inc increased its stake in Workday Inc (WDAY) by 5.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pittenger & Anderson Inc bought 1,565 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% . The institutional investor held 30,947 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.36M, up from 29,382 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc who had been investing in Workday Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.12% or $7.19 during the last trading session, reaching $167.25. About 1.05M shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WDAY News: 23/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: P.J. Hoffmaster State Park – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 26/04/2018 – Workday Ranks #1 Best Place to Work in the UK; 17/04/2018 – Workday Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 03/05/2018 – HR Path announces the acquisition of Ataraxis, which will accelerate the international growth of its Workday practice; 08/03/2018 – Workday Announces Annual Stockholder Meeting; 12/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: Highland Recreation Area – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 30/05/2018 – Workday Co-Founder and CEO Aneel Bhusri to Keynote at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Technology Conference; 15/03/2018 – Some companies with learning management software, like Workday, pay Amazon Web Services for cloud computing resources; 11/04/2018 – WORKDAY INC – ANNOUNCED IT IS EXPANDING ITS OPERATIONS INTO ITALY

Dsm Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Autohome (ATHM) by 7.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsm Capital Partners Llc sold 4,470 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.31% . The hedge fund held 59,220 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.07 million, down from 63,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsm Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Autohome for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.53% or $5.99 during the last trading session, reaching $85.74. About 848,977 shares traded or 11.12% up from the average. Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) has declined 15.03% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ATHM News: 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME 1Q ADJ EPS 4.36 YUAN, EST. 3.75 YUAN; 09/03/2018 – AUTOHOME INC ATHM.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $92; 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q Adj EPS $3.13; 09/05/2018 – AUTOHOME INC ATHM.N : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $96; 30/05/2018 – Autohome Hits Record Since 2013 IPO: Chinese ADRs Wednesday; 08/03/2018 – CORRECT: AUTOHOME SEES 1Q REV. 1.22B YUAN TO 1.25B YUAN; 08/05/2018 – AUTOHOME INC – QTRLY SHR RMB 4.05; 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q Rev $1.29B; 07/03/2018 – AUTOHOME INC ATHM.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $73; 08/05/2018 – Autohome 1Q Net $327.4M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.58, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 42 investors sold WDAY shares while 133 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 148.28 million shares or 18.57% less from 182.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Night Owl Cap Management Lc has 3.25% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 51,724 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund, Oregon-based fund reported 31,701 shares. Clarivest Asset Limited Liability Corporation, California-based fund reported 105,772 shares. Evergreen Capital Mgmt Llc reported 1,028 shares. Georgia-based Voya Invest Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Benjamin F Edwards & Inc owns 318 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Asset Management Inc stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Piedmont Inv Incorporated holds 0.1% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) or 11,741 shares. Geode Cap invested in 0.07% or 1.49M shares. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt & Equity Rech owns 56,630 shares. Synovus holds 113 shares. Private Advisor Grp Limited Liability accumulated 1,161 shares or 0% of the stock. 98,298 were reported by Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Company. Diversified Co reported 1,783 shares. Tiverton Asset has invested 0.06% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY).

Pittenger & Anderson Inc, which manages about $1.04B and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 4,800 shares to 2,530 shares, valued at $518,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 14,361 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 86,646 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $197,523 activity.

Dsm Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $5.78 billion and $6.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in New Oriental Education (NYSE:EDU) by 350,174 shares to 1.06M shares, valued at $102.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 203,562 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.56M shares, and has risen its stake in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX).

Analysts await Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) to report earnings on November, 11. They expect $0.91 EPS, up 1.11% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.9 per share. ATHM’s profit will be $107.43M for 23.55 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.04 actual EPS reported by Autohome Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.50% negative EPS growth.

