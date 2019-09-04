As Workday (WDAY) Stock Value Declined, Engineers Gate Manager LP Has Cut Stake by $9.39 Million; Qv Investors Has Boosted Its At&T (T) Stake by $8.60 Million

Qv Investors Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 7.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qv Investors Inc bought 277,551 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 3.96 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $124.26 million, up from 3.68 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qv Investors Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $258.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $35.63. About 5.89 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 28/03/2018 – Turner CEO: No reason to hold back networks post AT&T merger; 20/03/2018 – OPENING STATEMENTS IN THE TRIAL TO DECIDE IF AT&T MAY BUY TIME WARNER WERE DELAYED UNTIL THURSDAY BECAUSE OF BAD WEATHER IN WASHINGTON; 11/05/2018 – AT&T Says in Memo Hiring Michael Cohen Was `Big Mistake’; 10/04/2018 – U.S. Poised to Wrap AT&T Merger Case as Economist Set to Testify; 21/03/2018 – Antitrust Case Against Merger of AT&T and Time Warner Feels Stuck in the Past; 20/03/2018 – Start of AT&T-Time Warner trial delayed until Thursday due to bad weather; 07/03/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Filing of a Registration Statement for Potential IPO of Minority Stake in DIRECTV Latin Amer; 30/05/2018 – Aaron Pressman: Not the consensus view, but from a top notch source – Antitrust professor: AT&T-Time Warner merger is in; 16/04/2018 – A SHAME AT&T, TELEFONICA NOT INVESTING IN MEXICO: SLIM; 10/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S ASE 2311.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$22.37 BLN

Engineers Gate Manager Lp decreased its stake in Workday Inc (WDAY) by 83.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engineers Gate Manager Lp sold 48,894 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% . The institutional investor held 9,896 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.91 million, down from 58,790 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engineers Gate Manager Lp who had been investing in Workday Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $39.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $174.08. About 936,316 shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500.

Analysts await Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $-0.31 EPS, up 42.59% or $0.23 from last year’s $-0.54 per share. After $-0.38 actual EPS reported by Workday, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.42% EPS growth.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $197,523 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold WDAY shares while 108 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 182.09 million shares or 21.71% more from 149.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md holds 22.69 million shares. Polaris Greystone Limited Co reported 0.11% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Td Asset has 0.15% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Ltd holds 1,436 shares. Oppenheimer &, New York-based fund reported 16,924 shares. Synovus has invested 0% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Regions Corp, Alabama-based fund reported 1,018 shares. Allstate Corp owns 0.01% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 2,539 shares. Moreover, Mirae Asset Investments Co Limited has 0.13% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 94,345 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp holds 0.05% or 779,494 shares in its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Bancorp invested 0.01% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Connor Clark Lunn Mngmt Ltd owns 5,800 shares. Bluestein R H & Com reported 1,200 shares. Nicholas Invest Prns LP stated it has 23,204 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Glynn Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 6.46% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY).

Engineers Gate Manager Lp, which manages about $645.79M and $1.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adt Inc by 185,210 shares to 219,284 shares, valued at $1.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Workiva Inc by 21,712 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,899 shares, and has risen its stake in Hollyfrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC).

Qv Investors Inc, which manages about $701.51M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 35,060 shares to 135,019 shares, valued at $15.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Varex Imaging Corp by 344,766 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.40 million shares, and cut its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 13.65 million shares. Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Holdg has invested 0.83% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Curbstone Management Corp reported 45,162 shares. Bellecapital Ltd holds 56,761 shares. Utd Fire Grp Inc invested 1.19% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Kornitzer Ks holds 1.47M shares. South Dakota Council owns 986,832 shares. One Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.44% or 79,310 shares in its portfolio. Reaves W H & owns 0.65% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 623,234 shares. Cape Cod Five Cents Comml Bank stated it has 0.65% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 243,110 are owned by Regal Investment Ltd Liability Co. B Riley Wealth Management Inc, Tennessee-based fund reported 55,882 shares. Putnam Investments Ltd stated it has 0.57% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Cobblestone Capital Advsr New York has invested 0.05% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 402,011 are held by Whittier Tru.