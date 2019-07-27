As Workday (WDAY) Stock Price Rose, Glynn Capital Management Lowered Its Position by $3.62 Million; Grimes & Company Stake In Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) Was Has Upped

Glynn Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Workday Inc. (WDAY) by 9.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glynn Capital Management Llc sold 18,837 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.18% with the market. The hedge fund held 181,106 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.93M, down from 199,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glynn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Workday Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $215.89. About 876,394 shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 53.02% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.59% the S&P500. Some Historical WDAY News: 03/05/2018 – HR Path announces the acquisition of Ataraxis, which will accelerate the international growth of its Workday practice; 07/03/2018 DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 15/03/2018 – Some companies with learning management software, like Workday, pay Amazon Web Services for cloud computing resources; 08/03/2018 – Workday Announces Annual Stockholder Meeting; 12/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: Highland Recreation Area – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 23/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: P.J. Hoffmaster State Park – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 11/04/2018 – WORKDAY INC – ANNOUNCED IT IS EXPANDING ITS OPERATIONS INTO ITALY; 23/05/2018 – Workday Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Grimes & Company Inc increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) by 12.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grimes & Company Inc bought 11,264 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 99,526 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.21 million, up from 88,262 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grimes & Company Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutions for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $66.4. About 1.57 million shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 22.75% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.18% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $16.05 BLN TO $16.3 BLN; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees 2Q Rev $4B-$4.04B; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant’s first-quarter revenue rises 10 percent; 16/04/2018 – COGNIZANT AND A CONSORTIUM OF INDIAN LIFE INSURERS ANNOUNCED THAT THEY HAVE DEVELOPED A BLOCKCHAIN SOLUTION TO FACILITATE CROSS-COMPANY DATA-SHARING; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – AS PART OF STAY ORDER, TO DEPOSIT $75 MLN TO BE KEPT IN SUSPENSE ACCOUNT BY ITD, WITH REMAINDER MARKED UNDER LIEN; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Adj EPS $1.06; 30/04/2018 – SOLOMON: CLIENTS SHOULD BE COGNIZANT OF LENGTH OF MARKET RALLY; 17/05/2018 – Cognizant Recognized as Market Leader in Internet of Things Services by Research and Advisory Firm ISG; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – ASR AGREEMENT IS A CONTINUATION OF ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED $3.4 BLN CAPITAL RETURN PLAN; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant CFO Sees Benefits of Cost Cuts and ‘Digitization’ Playing Out — Barron’s Blog

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold WDAY shares while 108 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 182.09 million shares or 21.71% more from 149.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Appleton Prtnrs Ma owns 2,503 shares. Budros Ruhlin Roe Incorporated owns 1,306 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Mirae Asset Invs accumulated 94,345 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Lp invested in 9,896 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Bp Public Llc owns 17,000 shares. State Street invested in 0.05% or 3.12M shares. Glynn Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc invested 6.46% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). The Illinois-based Northern Trust Corporation has invested 0.05% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldg, a France-based fund reported 51,884 shares. Quantbot Technology Lp accumulated 2,948 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Moreover, Invesco has 0.09% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 1.44 million shares. 40,673 are held by British Columbia Mngmt Corporation. Hitchwood Cap Mngmt LP holds 1.11% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 400,000 shares. Moreover, Parkwood Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.07% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Cullen Frost Bankers reported 87,228 shares.

Analysts await Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) to report earnings on September, 3. They expect $-0.32 EPS, down 14.29% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.28 per share. After $-0.26 actual EPS reported by Workday, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.08% negative EPS growth.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $197,523 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cumberland Ltd stated it has 156,100 shares or 1.14% of all its holdings. Fdx Inc invested in 6,332 shares or 0.02% of the stock. First Finance National Bank invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Allstate Corporation stated it has 0.09% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). 111,882 are owned by Texas Permanent School Fund. Regions Fincl Corp has invested 0.14% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Rafferty Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 28,481 shares. Capital Financial Advisers Limited Com holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) for 276,364 shares. Moreover, Checchi Capital Advisers Ltd Company has 0.05% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Echo Street Capital Mngmt Ltd holds 602,108 shares or 0.86% of its portfolio. Hartford Invest Mngmt stated it has 0.15% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Metropolitan Life New York has 0.13% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Robecosam Ag holds 120,111 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Partnership Ma reported 1.63M shares or 1.8% of all its holdings. Forte Capital Limited Liability Com Adv holds 0.65% or 24,860 shares.

Grimes & Company Inc, which manages about $1.63B and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Barclays Short Term Tr (SHV) by 2.26M shares to 4,733 shares, valued at $523,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iq Hedge Multi (QAI) by 127,448 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 823,110 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 insider sales for $1.03 million activity. Kandiah Gajakarnan Vibushanan also sold $86,046 worth of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) on Monday, February 4. Shares for $1.16M were bought by Humphries Brian on Thursday, May 23.