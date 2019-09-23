As Workday (WDAY) Stock Price Declined, Bares Capital Management Has Lifted Holding by $410,615; River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Boosted Its Stake in Goldman Sachs Group Com (GS) as Shares Rose

Bares Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Workday Inc. (WDAY) by 0.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bares Capital Management Inc bought 2,003 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% . The hedge fund held 1.83M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $376.96M, up from 1.83 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Workday Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $174.97. About 2.13 million shares traded or 18.29% up from the average. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WDAY News: 30/05/2018 – Workday Co-Founder and CEO Aneel Bhusri to Keynote at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Technology Conference; 08/03/2018 – WORKDAY INC WDAY.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $95; 16/03/2018 – Workday Ranks #3 as a Best Place to Work in Germany; 12/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Splunk and Workday; 17/04/2018 – Workday Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Saugatuck Dunes State Park – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Software Adds Box, Cuts Workday; 22/04/2018 – DJ Workday Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDAY); 26/04/2018 – Workday Ranks #1 Best Place to Work in the UK; 07/03/2018 DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc Com (GS) by 39.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp bought 5,629 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% . The institutional investor held 19,909 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.07 million, up from 14,280 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Goldman Sachs Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $213.74. About 5.49 million shares traded or 141.77% up from the average. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) has declined 7.88% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.88% the S&P500. Some Historical GS News: 22/05/2018 – CORRECTED-EXCLUSIVE-Citadel Securities ups ETF game as part of growth push; 26/04/2018 – GERMAN FASHION RETAILER NKD PUT UP FOR SALE WITH HELP OF GOLDMAN SACHS; 11/05/2018 – Business Insider: Rumor has it Goldman Sachs and Apple are launching a cobranded credit card @BIPrime; 09/03/2018 – Aaron Lucchetti: SCOOP: Lloyd Blankfein is preparing to step down as CEO of Goldman Sachs as soon as this year. $GS…; 24/04/2018 – Exclusive – Goldman commodity salesman leaves; 24/05/2018 – GOLDMAN DOES NOT SEE ITALY SPREADS WIDENING TO LEVELS THAT WOULD CREATE SYSTEMIC RIPPLE EFFECTS ACROSS EURO ZONE; 07/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs Moving UK Bankers to Frankfurt in Brexit ‘Dry Run’; 15/04/2018 – Goldman Sachs Acquires Personal-Finance App Clarity Money; 10/04/2018 – CITI, GIB CAPITAL, GOLDMAN SACHS, HSBC, MORGAN STANLEY HIRED AS COORDINATORS FOR SAUDI DOLLAR BOND -LEAD BANK; 15/05/2018 – Caxton Adds Goldman Sachs, Exits Alaska Air: 13F

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp, which manages about $4.01B and $728.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Manchester Utd Plc New Ord Cl (NYSE:MANU) by 41,263 shares to 25,777 shares, valued at $466,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nxp Semiconductors N V Com (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 10,446 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,854 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc Com (NYSE:UNH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 64 investors sold GS shares while 350 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 239.47 million shares or 1.11% less from 242.16 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 7,673 were accumulated by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Grp Inc Incorporated Limited Liability Company. Carret Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.43% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) or 13,293 shares. Strategic Advsr Lc holds 0.13% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 1,707 shares. Mutual Ins Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives holds 0.02% or 8,527 shares in its portfolio. Brinker Capital reported 0.05% in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS). Westover Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 2.17% or 21,470 shares in its portfolio. Mcmillion Cap Mngmt Inc holds 20 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jfs Wealth Lc stated it has 1,500 shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt LP accumulated 0% or 1,330 shares. Dumont And Blake Invest Advsr Llc has 2,230 shares. Lockheed Martin Investment Co reported 42,175 shares. North Star Asset holds 0.06% of its portfolio in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) for 3,510 shares. Ckw Financial Grp holds 550 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cobblestone Cap Ltd Liability Co owns 2,167 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Heritage Wealth accumulated 517 shares.

Bares Capital Management Inc, which manages about $984.50 million and $3.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 16,347 shares to 534,750 shares, valued at $296.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 149,723 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.34M shares, and cut its stake in Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.58, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 42 investors sold WDAY shares while 133 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 148.28 million shares or 18.57% less from 182.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mathes accumulated 17,139 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0% or 4,000 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Co holds 0.02% or 202,766 shares. 1,034 are held by Nuwave Mngmt Ltd Liability Company. 1,301 are owned by Gsa Prtnrs Limited Liability Partnership. Principal Fincl Grp reported 11,229 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp, New York-based fund reported 123,495 shares. Bluestein R H Communications reported 1,200 shares. New York-based Art Advsr Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.02% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). 48 are held by Of Vermont. Korea Inv holds 0.01% or 12,200 shares. Td Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0.16% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Wellington Gru Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.26% or 5.73M shares. State Street accumulated 3.28 million shares. Hanson Mcclain stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY).

