As Workday (WDAY) Stock Declined, Utah Retirement Systems Boosted Holding; Healthcare Svcs Grp (HCSG) Shareholder Sfe Investment Counsel Has Upped Its Holding

Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Workday Inc (WDAY) by 8.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems bought 2,193 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% . The institutional investor held 29,566 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.08 million, up from 27,373 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in Workday Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $174.01. About 666,242 shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WDAY News: 11/04/2018 – WORKDAY INC – ANNOUNCED IT IS EXPANDING ITS OPERATIONS INTO ITALY; 16/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Saugatuck Dunes State Park – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 15/03/2018 – Some companies with learning management software, like Workday, pay Amazon Web Services for cloud computing resources; 07/03/2018 DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 08/03/2018 – Workday Announces Annual Stockholder Meeting; 23/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: P.J. Hoffmaster State Park – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 11/04/2018 – Workday Continues European Growth with Italy Launch; 23/05/2018 – Workday Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Workday Co-Founder and CEO Aneel Bhusri to Keynote at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Technology Conference; 26/04/2018 – Workday Ranks #1 Best Place to Work in the UK

Sfe Investment Counsel increased its stake in Healthcare Svcs Grp Inc (HCSG) by 74.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfe Investment Counsel bought 18,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.19% . The institutional investor held 43,555 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.32 million, up from 24,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfe Investment Counsel who had been investing in Healthcare Svcs Grp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $24.91. About 123,630 shares traded. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) has declined 39.70% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HCSG News: 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Services: Expects Corresponding Expense to Unfavorably Impact 1Q EPS by 36c-38c/Share; 17/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP INC HCSG.O QUARTERLY REVENUE $501.8 MLN VS $404.5 MLN; 16/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP INC – COMPANY EXPECTS NO IMPACT ON FUTURE REVENUE, NET INCOME OR EPS; 17/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES 1Q EPS $0.000, EST. 33.000C; 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Services Group: Increased Accounts Receivable Allowance; 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Virtusa, AutoZone, Healthcare Services Group, Vmware, Donnelley Financial; 16/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES SEES EXPENSE OF 36C-38C/SHR IN 1Q; 17/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES 1Q REV. $501.8M, EST. $505.2M; 18/04/2018 – Healthcare Services at Bank of America Conference May 15; 16/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES BOOSTED ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE ALLOWANCE IN 1Q

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 36 investors sold HCSG shares while 72 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 80.24 million shares or 6.73% more from 75.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Panagora Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). Ubs Asset Management Americas Incorporated invested in 66,830 shares or 0% of the stock. 1.99 million were reported by Van Berkom And Associate. North Star Management reported 0.16% in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0% in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System accumulated 45,411 shares or 0% of the stock. Rodgers Brothers holds 7,150 shares. Tompkins Financial has invested 0.01% in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). State Common Retirement Fund holds 226,610 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 7.52 million were reported by Vanguard Grp. Art Advsrs Ltd Liability has 7,697 shares. Bbt Cap Ltd Llc stated it has 13,536 shares. Central Natl Bank And Tru holds 0% or 125 shares. Advisory Networks holds 372 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Illinois-based Hightower Advsrs Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG).

Sfe Investment Counsel, which manages about $321.20M and $233.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 12,559 shares to 41,232 shares, valued at $3.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7,296 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,428 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (KBE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.58, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 42 investors sold WDAY shares while 133 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 148.28 million shares or 18.57% less from 182.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Holdg Sa has invested 0.02% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Sfe Inv Counsel holds 3,790 shares. Tcw Group Inc accumulated 0.41% or 188,731 shares. Bares Cap Mgmt owns 1.83 million shares or 10.33% of their US portfolio. Shelton Cap Mngmt has 0.17% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 14,308 shares. Wolverine Asset Management holds 434 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Massachusetts Financial Svcs Ma accumulated 10,333 shares. Cibc Asset Management reported 0.02% stake. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Limited Co owns 209,484 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Utah Retirement System holds 0.12% or 29,566 shares in its portfolio. Stifel Fincl reported 0.01% stake. Cls Invs Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 475 shares. Creative Planning, a Kansas-based fund reported 5,769 shares. Asset Management One Co Ltd invested in 86,096 shares. Aqr Cap Management Lc reported 57,994 shares.