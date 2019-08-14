As Workday (WDAY) Stock Declined, Telemark Asset Management Has Lowered Holding by $11.52 Million; Verisk Analytics (VRSK) Stock Price Rose While Srb Decreased Its Holding by $665,000

Srb Corp decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK) by 2.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srb Corp sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The institutional investor held 203,375 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.05 million, down from 208,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srb Corp who had been investing in Verisk Analytics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $153.09. About 515,955 shares traded. Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) has risen 38.66% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.66% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSK News: 18/05/2018 – Verisk Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Hyundai Motor Amer Selects Verisk for Usage-Based Insurance; 17/04/2018 – Hyundai Motor America Selects Verisk For Usage-Based Insurance; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Verisk 3E Carlsbad – 03/07/2018 01:53 PM; 07/05/2018 – Verisk London Risk Symposium 2018 to Focus on lnsurTech and Emerging Issues; 26/04/2018 – VERISK ANALYTICS REPORTS OPERATING SEGMENT CHANGE; 13/03/2018 – AER Study Reveals Extreme Winter Weather Is Strongly Related to Arctic Warmth; 03/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES VERISK’S SR UNSECURED RATING TO Baa2; OUTLOOK

Telemark Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Workday Inc (WDAY) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemark Asset Management Llc sold 60,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% . The hedge fund held 40,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.71M, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemark Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Workday Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.32% or $6.38 during the last trading session, reaching $185.77. About 1.14M shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500.

Srb Corp, which manages about $2.30B and $1.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Caremark Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 407,540 shares to 1.58M shares, valued at $85.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Telemark Asset Management Llc, which manages about $460.03 million and $791.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cargurus Inc by 100,000 shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $24.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) to report earnings on September, 3. They expect $-0.33 EPS, down 17.86% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.28 per share. After $-0.26 actual EPS reported by Workday, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.92% negative EPS growth.