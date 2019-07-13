As Workday (WDAY) Shares Rose, Efg Asset Management Americas Cut Stake; As Aes (AES) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Decreased Holding

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 96.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc sold 254,698 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 10,282 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $186,000, down from 264,980 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $17.08. About 2.85M shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 31.34% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 08/05/2018 – AES HAS FIXED PRICE CONTRACT FOR COMPLETION DATE OF PROJECT; 08/05/2018 – AES HAS CUT WORKFORCE BY 12%; 13/05/2018 – VALUEACT ENVIRONMENTAL PUSH INCLUDES RECYCLER UNIFI, AES; 08/05/2018 – AES COMMITTING UP TO $400M FOR PROJECT; 20/03/2018 – AES Corp: Committed to Achieving Investment-Grade Credit Metrics by 2019; 10/05/2018 – AES GENER SELLS SOC. ELECTRICA SANTIAGO FOR $307 MILLION; 30/04/2018 – Correction: Fitch Maintains AES Gener’s Negative Watch; Takes Other Actions on Subsidiaries; 10/05/2018 – AES GENER CLOSES SALE OF SOCIEDAD ELECTRICA SANTIAGO: FILING; 14/03/2018 – GP INVESTMENTS IS SAID TO EYE AES’S STAKE IN ELETROPAULO: VALOR; 28/03/2018 – INDIA ATTACHES INR156.1M OF AES CHATTISGARH FUNDS IN COAL CASE

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp decreased its stake in Workday Inc (WDAY) by 11.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp sold 2,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,442 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.14M, down from 24,187 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Efg Asset Management Americas Corp who had been investing in Workday Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $222.17. About 1.69M shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 53.02% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.59% the S&P500. Some Historical WDAY News: 11/04/2018 – Workday Continues European Growth with Italy Launch; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Software Adds Box, Cuts Workday; 23/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: P.J. Hoffmaster State Park – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 26/04/2018 – Workday Ranks #1 Best Place to Work in the UK; 03/05/2018 – HR Path announces the acquisition of Ataraxis, which will accelerate the international growth of its Workday practice; 23/05/2018 – Workday Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Workday Co-Founder and CEO Aneel Bhusri to Keynote at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Technology Conference; 08/03/2018 – WORKDAY INC WDAY.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $95; 12/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Splunk and Workday; 22/04/2018 – DJ Workday Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDAY)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold AES shares while 164 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 601.36 million shares or 1.07% less from 607.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 417,838 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Covington Mngmt reported 0% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). 2.65 million are owned by Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated. Moody State Bank Division holds 0% or 1,268 shares in its portfolio. Gam Ag invested in 0.01% or 17,448 shares. Ls Limited has 0.03% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Contravisory Invest Mgmt Inc holds 29,466 shares. Savings Bank Of Mellon Corporation has 9.24 million shares. Metropolitan Life Ins Co invested in 23,527 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Limited Liability holds 10,282 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Dnb Asset Mngmt As accumulated 170,500 shares. Bessemer reported 12,179 shares. Macroview Inv Ltd Liability Com has 173 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 678,421 were reported by Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding Sa. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 85,163 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31B and $1.55B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (NYSE:LH) by 21,486 shares to 23,448 shares, valued at $3.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR) by 5,913 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,898 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT).

Analysts await The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.29 earnings per share, up 16.00% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.25 per share. AES’s profit will be $192.47M for 14.72 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by The AES Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.57% EPS growth.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $41.58 million activity.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 9 selling transactions for $4.66 million activity. Another trade for 4,024 shares valued at $663,398 was sold by Bozzini James. 3,461 Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) shares with value of $570,465 were sold by Dermetzis Petros. Shares for $573,755 were sold by Fernandez Gomez Luciano on Tuesday, January 15. $996,435 worth of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) was sold by Sisco Robynne on Tuesday, January 15. 911 shares were sold by DUFFIELD DAVID A, worth $150,233. 1,800 shares were sold by Stankey Michael A., worth $296,776.

Analysts await Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) to report earnings on September, 3. They expect $-0.32 earnings per share, down 14.29% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.28 per share. After $-0.26 actual earnings per share reported by Workday, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.08% negative EPS growth.

Efg Asset Management Americas Corp, which manages about $1.65 billion and $329.29 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 6,056 shares to 76,394 shares, valued at $5.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 1,536 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,064 shares, and has risen its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold WDAY shares while 108 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 182.09 million shares or 21.71% more from 149.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset has 161 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Personal Cap Corp accumulated 6,628 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) accumulated 1,436 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Soros Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.45% or 100,000 shares. Prudential Inc holds 0% or 7,010 shares. Pennsylvania Trust Co stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Schwartz Investment Counsel stated it has 3,586 shares. Cookson Peirce stated it has 3,664 shares. Korea-based Mirae Asset Glob Invs Communication Limited has invested 0.13% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Signaturefd Ltd Com reported 561 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. United Automobile Association holds 247,344 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Landscape Capital Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0.14% or 7,435 shares in its portfolio. Accuvest Glob Advisors owns 0.63% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 6,076 shares. Nuwave Inv Limited Liability Com holds 894 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. M&T Bank & Trust invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY).