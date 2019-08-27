As Workday (WDAY) Shares Declined, Holder Glynn Capital Management Has Decreased Stake by $3.62 Million; As Cooper Companies (COO) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Torray Has Cut by $1.42 Million Its Position

Glynn Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Workday Inc. (WDAY) by 9.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glynn Capital Management Llc sold 18,837 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% . The hedge fund held 181,106 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.93 million, down from 199,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glynn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Workday Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $193.86. About 1.35 million shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WDAY News: 08/03/2018 – WORKDAY INC WDAY.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $95; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Software Adds Box, Cuts Workday; 26/04/2018 – Workday Ranks #1 Best Place to Work in the UK; 12/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Splunk and Workday; 30/05/2018 – Workday Co-Founder and CEO Aneel Bhusri to Keynote at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Technology Conference; 11/04/2018 – Workday Continues European Growth with Italy Launch; 16/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Saugatuck Dunes State Park – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 08/03/2018 – Workday Announces Annual Stockholder Meeting

Torray Llc decreased its stake in Cooper Companies (COO) by 5.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Torray Llc sold 4,791 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.40% . The institutional investor held 79,669 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.60 million, down from 84,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Torray Llc who had been investing in Cooper Companies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $324.24. About 203,164 shares traded. The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) has risen 31.82% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.82% the S&P500. Some Historical COO News: 23/04/2018 – COOPER COMPANIES INC – ANDREWS WILL SUCCEED ALBERT WHITE; 08/03/2018 – Albert White to Succeed Robert Weiss as CEO of the Cooper Companies; 03/04/2018 – COOPER COMPANIES – DEAL EXPECTED TO BE NEUTRAL TO EPS IN FISCAL 2018 AND ACCRETIVE THEREAFTER, EX. ONE-TIME CHARGES AND DEAL-RELATED AMORTIZATION; 03/04/2018 – COOPER SEES PURCHASE NEUTRAL TO EPS IN 2018, ADDING THEREAFTER; 16/04/2018 – Cooper Cos. Exec VP/Secretary/Administrative Chief/Governance Chief Carol R. Kaufman to Resign April 30; 08/03/2018 – Cooper Cos 1Q Loss $122.5M; 23/05/2018 – Cooper Cos: Robert Auerbach Appointed Pres, CooperSurgical; 08/03/2018 – Albert White To Succeed Robert Weiss As CEO Of Cooper Cos. On May 1 — MarketWatch; 23/04/2018 – Cooper Cos: Brian Andrews to Succeed Albert White as CFO; 06/03/2018 Cooper Cos Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $197,523 activity.

More notable recent Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Workday: Caution Near All-Time Highs – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Workday (WDAY) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week’s Release – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: IGV, NOW, ATVI, WDAY – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Workday (WDAY) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Macro Headaches For Investors – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 24, 2019.

Analysts await Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) to report earnings on September, 3. They expect $-0.33 EPS, down 17.86% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.28 per share. After $-0.26 actual EPS reported by Workday, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.92% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold WDAY shares while 108 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 182.09 million shares or 21.71% more from 149.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ironwood Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 1,525 shares. Coatue Management Limited Liability Company has 115,988 shares. Eaton Vance Management owns 173,612 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Cap Ww Investors invested in 0.25% or 5.30 million shares. Cwm Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). American Int Gru Inc accumulated 13,836 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & invested in 0.21% or 297,452 shares. Spirit Of America Corporation holds 0.29% or 10,125 shares. Bares Mgmt holds 1.83 million shares or 9.93% of its portfolio. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust holds 19,869 shares. 3,299 were accumulated by Motley Fool Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company. Brandywine Managers Ltd Liability Corp owns 6,925 shares. Fin Architects holds 0.07% or 196 shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 140,237 shares. Citigroup Inc, New York-based fund reported 219,330 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold COO shares while 130 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 46.20 million shares or 6.45% less from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia Retirement Et Al reported 0.04% stake. Capital Fund Mngmt Sa holds 0.02% or 7,000 shares in its portfolio. Polaris Greystone Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 5,832 shares. Spears Abacus Advsrs Limited Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 700 shares. Lord Abbett Com Lc accumulated 119,106 shares. Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability Company (Trc) reported 1,194 shares. Atlanta Mngmt L L C invested in 0.15% or 106,358 shares. Washington Capital Mngmt accumulated 1,400 shares. Boston Private Wealth Lc holds 0.01% or 770 shares in its portfolio. Carroll Associate has invested 0% in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Beacon invested 0.07% in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 9,227 shares. Argent Tru stated it has 0.12% in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Putnam Invests Limited stated it has 0.22% in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Davis R M reported 30,557 shares.

Torray Llc, which manages about $624.45M and $947.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) by 144,297 shares to 290,064 shares, valued at $15.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Check Point Tech Software (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 16,385 shares in the quarter, for a total of 128,306 shares, and has risen its stake in Intl Business Machines (NYSE:IBM).