As Workday (WDAY) Share Value Declined, Whale Rock Capital Management Has Boosted Its Holding by $36.10 Million; Pool (POOL) Shareholder Martingale Asset Management LP Has Decreased Its Stake as Market Value Rose

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Workday Inc (WDAY) by 100.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc bought 188,009 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% . The hedge fund held 375,569 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.43 million, up from 187,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Workday Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $192.13. About 2.09M shares traded or 25.47% up from the average. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WDAY News: 11/04/2018 – Workday Continues European Growth with Italy Launch; 30/05/2018 – Workday Co-Founder and CEO Aneel Bhusri to Keynote at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Technology Conference; 07/03/2018 DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 23/05/2018 – Workday Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – HR Path announces the acquisition of Ataraxis, which will accelerate the international growth of its Workday practice; 16/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Saugatuck Dunes State Park – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 12/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Splunk and Workday; 16/03/2018 – Workday Ranks #3 as a Best Place to Work in Germany

Martingale Asset Management LP decreased its stake in Pool Corporation (POOL) by 39.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Martingale Asset Management LP sold 8,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% . The institutional investor held 13,404 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21M, down from 22,323 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Martingale Asset Management LP who had been investing in Pool Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $6.18 during the last trading session, reaching $193.28. About 151,802 shares traded. Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) has risen 25.53% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical POOL News: 03/05/2018 – POOL REPORTS ADDED AUTHORIZATION UNDER SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM, A; 26/04/2018 – Pool Corp at Burkenroad Reports Investment Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corp Raises Quarterly Dividend 22% To 45 Cents A Share, Boosts Share Buyback Program — MarketWatch; 24/05/2018 – Pool Corp Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 31/05/2018 – Pool Corporation to Participate in Citi’s 2018 Small & Mid Cap Conference; 15/05/2018 – Capital World Investors Buys New 1% Position in Pool Corp; 21/04/2018 – DJ Pool Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (POOL); 19/04/2018 – Pool Corp 1Q EPS 75c; 19/04/2018 – POOL BOOSTS YR EPS VIEW TO INCLUDE ADDED TAX BENEFIT; 30/05/2018 – Pool Corporation to Participate in Deutsche Bank’s Global Industrials & Materials Summit

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold WDAY shares while 108 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 182.09 million shares or 21.71% more from 149.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Jump Trading Ltd has 0.15% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 2,399 shares. Peconic Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 45,000 shares. Greenleaf Trust has invested 0% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). First Personal Fincl Service holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 163 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 39,964 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mngmt invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Michigan-based Plante Moran Fincl Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.04% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Strs Ohio accumulated 0% or 3,371 shares. Sigma Planning has 2,409 shares. Paloma Partners Management holds 101,998 shares. Bluestein R H & accumulated 1,200 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 2,403 are owned by Shelton Capital. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt accumulated 18,660 shares. 1,750 are owned by Moller Financial. Frontier Capital Mngmt Company Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.84% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY).

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $197,523 activity.

Whale Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.16B and $5.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 55,160 shares to 187,396 shares, valued at $333.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 248,271 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 875,956 shares, and cut its stake in Coupa Software Inc (Put).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold POOL shares while 94 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 6.43% less from 36.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Svcs Networks Ltd Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) for 68 shares. Copeland Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 2.35% or 206,049 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 650,749 shares. 9,200 were accumulated by Virginia Retirement Et Al. Price T Rowe Associates Inc Md, Maryland-based fund reported 1.82M shares. Artemis Inv Management Llp reported 264,562 shares stake. Eaton Vance Mgmt reported 0.02% stake. Bb&T Secs Ltd has 8,145 shares. 4,190 are held by Lpl Fin Ltd Liability Corp. First Tru Advsr Lp has invested 0.02% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Texas Permanent School Fund stated it has 26,746 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 40,548 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Los Angeles Cap And Equity Inc has 0.13% invested in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Kj Harrison & Inc invested in 0.29% or 5,000 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) for 13,850 shares.

Martingale Asset Management L P, which manages about $2.91 billion and $9.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 13,993 shares to 157,157 shares, valued at $30.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hd Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 11,808 shares in the quarter, for a total of 189,427 shares, and has risen its stake in Fts Intl Inc.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $93,598 activity.

Analysts await Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.77 EPS, up 6.63% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.66 per share. POOL’s profit will be $70.66M for 27.30 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.22 actual EPS reported by Pool Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -45.03% negative EPS growth.