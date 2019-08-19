As Workday (WDAY) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Telemark Asset Management Has Decreased Its Position; Ecolab (ECL) Shares Rose While Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt Cut Its Position by $35.20 Million

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt decreased its stake in Ecolab (ECL) by 8.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 2.16M shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $381.86 million, down from 2.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt who had been investing in Ecolab for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $208.32. About 362,207 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 01/05/2018 – Ecolab First Quarter Reported Diluted EPS $0.84 Adjusted Diluted EPS $0.91, +14%; Raised Full Year 2018 Adjusted Diluted EPS; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Reclassifies Certain Costs From SG&A Expenses to Cost of Sales; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB SELLS CHINA INDUSTRIAL PHOSPHONATE CHEMICAL COMPONENT; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Ecolab Expanding Greensboro Campus to Include Life Sciences Cleanroom Manufacturing Facility; 08/05/2018 – Ecolab Schedules Webcast of Industry Conference for May 15, 2018; 03/05/2018 – Ecolab Annual Meeting Results Announced; 21/05/2018 – New Ecolab Health Department Reporting Platform Helps Foodservice Operators Proactively Manage Food Safety Risks; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Sees FY Adj EPS $5.30-Adj EPS $5.50

Telemark Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Workday Inc (WDAY) by 60% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemark Asset Management Llc sold 60,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% . The hedge fund held 40,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.71M, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemark Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Workday Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $3.87 during the last trading session, reaching $188.52. About 1.03 million shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WDAY News: 30/05/2018 – Workday Co-Founder and CEO Aneel Bhusri to Keynote at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Technology Conference; 26/04/2018 – Workday Ranks #1 Best Place to Work in the UK; 03/05/2018 – HR Path announces the acquisition of Ataraxis, which will accelerate the international growth of its Workday practice; 16/03/2018 – Workday Ranks #3 as a Best Place to Work in Germany; 22/04/2018 – DJ Workday Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDAY); 16/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Saugatuck Dunes State Park – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 11/04/2018 – WORKDAY INC – ANNOUNCED IT IS EXPANDING ITS OPERATIONS INTO ITALY; 12/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: Highland Recreation Area – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 08/03/2018 – Workday Announces Annual Stockholder Meeting; 11/04/2018 – Workday Continues European Growth with Italy Launch

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 326 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 204.31 million shares or 2.94% less from 210.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blb&B Advisors Lc reported 6,183 shares. 3,387 are held by Northstar Investment Limited Liability. Natixis Advsrs Ltd Partnership invested in 253,374 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Brinker Capital Inc accumulated 0.51% or 76,315 shares. Middleton And Com Ma invested in 1.25% or 44,059 shares. Iowa Comml Bank has 12,517 shares. Yhb Inv Advsrs Inc has 2.32% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). New Jersey-based Hallmark Capital Mgmt Inc has invested 0.1% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Plancorp Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,585 shares. Mar Vista Invest Prtnrs Limited Liability holds 3.77% or 808,179 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board invested in 0.12% or 234,877 shares. Sarasin Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership reported 3.57% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Amica Mutual Insurance Com holds 4,048 shares. Augustine Asset Mgmt holds 2.24% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 19,095 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.17% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt, which manages about $11.68 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rockwell Automation Inc (NYSE:ROK) by 300,000 shares to 3.03 million shares, valued at $531.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 51,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.18M shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc A (NYSE:V).

More notable recent Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ecolab acquires Chemstar Corporation – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy and Hold Forever – The Motley Fool” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Ecolab’s Q2 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Ecolab Inc.’s (NYSE:ECL) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $171,050 activity.

More notable recent Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Earnings: 2 Cloud Stocks to Watch This Month – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Share Price Has Gained 173%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: McDonald’s, PG&E, Softbank And More – Yahoo Finance” on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Last Week’s Selling Created This Week’s Buyers. Plan To Sell While The Shnooks Are Buying – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Workday (WDAY) Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates in Q1 – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Analysts await Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) to report earnings on September, 3. They expect $-0.33 EPS, down 17.86% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.28 per share. After $-0.26 actual EPS reported by Workday, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.92% negative EPS growth.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $197,523 activity.

Telemark Asset Management Llc, which manages about $460.03M and $791.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cargurus Inc by 100,000 shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $24.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold WDAY shares while 108 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 182.09 million shares or 21.71% more from 149.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Architects reported 0.07% stake. Gulf Intl Comml Bank (Uk) Limited holds 0.12% or 34,515 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Sei Invs has invested 0.09% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). 1,306 are owned by Budros Ruhlin And Roe Inc. Moreover, Spirit Of America Mgmt Ny has 0.29% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Macroview Inv Management Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 19 shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 201,676 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Aperio Gru Limited Company owns 55,417 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Regions Fincl owns 0% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 1,018 shares. Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.11% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Aviance Capital Management Lc holds 0.03% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) or 954 shares. 8,636 were accumulated by Shell Asset Mgmt. Stephens Incorporated Ar invested in 0.01% or 1,687 shares. Deutsche Comml Bank Ag accumulated 700,858 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Thornburg Invest Mgmt owns 0.11% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 56,329 shares.