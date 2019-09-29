As Workday (WDAY) Share Value Declined, Holder First Hawaiian Bank Has Decreased Holding by $1.35 Million; Zevin Asset Management Has Cut Its Unilever Plc (UL) Stake by $542,900 as Shares Declined

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its stake in Workday Inc (WDAY) by 60.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Hawaiian Bank sold 6,565 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% . The institutional investor held 4,210 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $865,000, down from 10,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Hawaiian Bank who had been investing in Workday Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.32% or $5.79 during the last trading session, reaching $168.65. About 2.23M shares traded or 22.51% up from the average. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WDAY News: 07/03/2018 DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 12/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Splunk and Workday; 23/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: P.J. Hoffmaster State Park – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 16/03/2018 – Workday Ranks #3 as a Best Place to Work in Germany; 22/04/2018 – DJ Workday Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDAY); 30/05/2018 – Workday Co-Founder and CEO Aneel Bhusri to Keynote at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Technology Conference; 15/03/2018 – Some companies with learning management software, like Workday, pay Amazon Web Services for cloud computing resources; 17/04/2018 – Workday Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Zevin Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Unilever Plc (UL) by 3.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevin Asset Management Llc sold 8,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.22% . The institutional investor held 265,756 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.47 million, down from 274,656 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevin Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Unilever Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $158.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $60.44. About 694,225 shares traded or 4.11% up from the average. The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) has risen 6.05% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical UL News: 15/03/2018 – Unilever picks Rotterdam for HQ as Britain loses the battle before Brexit; 08/04/2018 – It’s not too late to rethink Unilever going Dutch; 30/04/2018 – M&G Global Dividend Adds Unilever, Cuts BAT; 12/04/2018 – HINDUSTAN UNILEVER LTD HLL.NS SAYS HARISH MANWANI RETIRES AS NON EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 21/05/2018 – Unilever Outlook Raised to Stable by Fitch — Market Talk; 02/05/2018 – UNILEVER GHANA 1Q BASIC EPS 0.68 CEDIS; 19/04/2018 – UNILEVER PLC – FOR FULL YEAR, EXPECT IMPROVEMENT IN UNDERLYING OPERATING MARGIN AND CASH FLOW; 15/03/2018 – Unilever: Refreshment Unit Will Continue to Be Based in Rotterdam; 23/03/2018 – Unilever quits UK, Stephen Hawking’s legacy, Russian revolution lessons; 15/03/2018 – Unilever: Beauty & Personal Care, Home Care Units to Be Located in London

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.58, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold WDAY shares while 133 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 148.28 million shares or 18.57% less from 182.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eaton Vance Management has 173,612 shares. Research has invested 0.31% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). World Asset Management reported 5,297 shares. First Interstate Bank & Trust has 0.06% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 1,415 shares. Kbc Gp Nv has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). 17,528 were accumulated by Oppenheimer Inc. Finance Architects invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Gamble Jones Investment Counsel, California-based fund reported 58,333 shares. 190,126 were accumulated by Ardevora Asset Management Llp. Captrust reported 195 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has 0.09% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Principal Gru Incorporated holds 0% or 11,229 shares. Crestwood Group Lc accumulated 26,046 shares. Bp Public Limited Com holds 0.11% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) or 15,000 shares. Hanson Mcclain reported 0% stake.

Analysts await Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $-0.31 EPS, up 42.59% or $0.23 from last year’s $-0.54 per share. After $-0.38 actual EPS reported by Workday, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.42% EPS growth.

First Hawaiian Bank, which manages about $1.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 4,988 shares to 7,446 shares, valued at $1.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 6,215 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,655 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Whitehall (VYM).