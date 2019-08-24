As Workday (WDAY) Share Value Declined, Banbury Partners Raised by $2.17 Million Its Holding; Green Square Capital Lifted Kronos Worldwide Com (KRO) Stake by $825,636

Green Square Capital Llc increased its stake in Kronos Worldwide Inc Com (KRO) by 188.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Green Square Capital Llc bought 58,974 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.23% . The hedge fund held 90,246 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.27 million, up from 31,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Green Square Capital Llc who had been investing in Kronos Worldwide Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.59% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $9.8. About 425,679 shares traded or 61.77% up from the average. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) has declined 40.03% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.03% the S&P500. Some Historical KRO News: 02/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Kronos Worldwide, Inc.’s and Kronos International, Inc.’s IDRs at ‘B+’; 02/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS KRONOS WORLDWIDE, & KRONOS INTL;OUTLOOK STABLE; 19/03/2018 – KRONOS WORLDWIDE SAYS EFFECTIVE MARCH 15, BOARD INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD TO NINE, ELECTED MEREDITH MENDES TO FILL NEWLY CREATED VACANCY – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS KRONOS WORLDWIDE, & KRONOS INTL; 29/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Kronos Acquisition’s B3 Cfr; Outlook Now Negative; 16/05/2018 – REG-KRONOS WORLDWIDE, INC. ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND AND RESULTS OF ANNUAL STOCKHOLDER MEETING; 05/03/2018 Mackenzie Health Selects Workforce Dimensions from Kronos to Engage Employees in a Smart Hospital Setting; 17/05/2018 – Retail TouchPoints And Kronos Host Online Panel Discussion Covering Predictive Scheduling; 11/04/2018 – Equisoft joins forces with Kronos Technologies, a leader in CRM and FNA products for the financial industry; 23/05/2018 – KRONOS BIO NAMES DR. NORBERT BISCHOFBERGER PRESIDENT & CEO

Banbury Partners Llc increased its stake in Workday Inc (WDAY) by 11.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banbury Partners Llc bought 11,295 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% . The institutional investor held 109,448 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.11M, up from 98,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banbury Partners Llc who had been investing in Workday Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $192.13. About 2.09 million shares traded or 25.47% up from the average. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WDAY News: 26/04/2018 – Workday Ranks #1 Best Place to Work in the UK; 17/04/2018 – Workday Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 12/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: Highland Recreation Area – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 03/05/2018 – HR Path announces the acquisition of Ataraxis, which will accelerate the international growth of its Workday practice; 23/05/2018 – Workday Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – Workday Ranks #3 as a Best Place to Work in Germany; 30/05/2018 – Workday Co-Founder and CEO Aneel Bhusri to Keynote at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Technology Conference

More notable recent Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Workday Reaches Analyst Target Price – Nasdaq” on June 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: IGV, NOW, ATVI, WDAY – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Workday Inc (WDAY) – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Share Price Has Gained 173%, So Why Not Pay It Some Attention? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Earnings Report for May 28, 2019 : WDAY, HEI, YY, RAMP, NXGN, ESEA – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 28, 2019.

