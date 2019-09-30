As Workday (WDAY) Share Price Declined, Landscape Capital Management Lowered Stake; As Nvidia (NVDA) Market Valuation Declined, Premier Asset Managment Has Upped Its Stake

Premier Asset Managment Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 5063.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Premier Asset Managment Llc bought 61,213 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 62,422 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.25M, up from 1,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Premier Asset Managment Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $173.96. About 3.30 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 29/03/2018 – Nvidia’s Chip Software Pushes Deeper Into A.I. Market — Barron’s Blog; 17/05/2018 – Tech Radar: Nvidia GTX 1180 Founders Edition looks set to rock PCs in July; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS GLOBAL FLEET OF MANUALLY DRIVEN DATA COLLECTION VEHICLES CONTINUE TO OPERATE; 07/05/2018 – Nvidia’s product leadership makes it an attractive ‘buy’ pick, according to Bank of America; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia Sees 2Q Rev $3.10B, Plus or Minus 2; 20/03/2018 – Nvidia Corp: Big Blue Touts Partnership with NVIDIA at IBM Think Confab -; 27/03/2018 – ZeroLight Showcases Advanced Real-Time Visual Experiences with Audi and NVIDIA at GTC 2018; 02/04/2018 – World’s First 2 Petaflop Deep Learning System, NVIDIA DGX-2, Features Mellanox InfiniBand and Ethernet Solutions; 25/04/2018 – “Trucking is right now â€¦ experiencing a severe crisis,” Robert Csongor, vice president and general manager of automotive at Nvidia, said during the company’s March 27 investor day. “There’s a shortage of trucking drivers driven by the Amazon age; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia Halts Test of Self-Driving Tech Following Uber Crash

Landscape Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Workday Inc (WDAY) by 81.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Landscape Capital Management Llc sold 6,088 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% . The hedge fund held 1,347 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $277,000, down from 7,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Landscape Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Workday Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $169.77. About 825,351 shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500.

Analysts await Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $-0.31 earnings per share, up 42.59% or $0.23 from last year’s $-0.54 per share. After $-0.38 actual earnings per share reported by Workday, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.42% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.58, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 42 investors sold WDAY shares while 133 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 148.28 million shares or 18.57% less from 182.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 498,679 are owned by Ubs Asset Americas. Shine Inv Advisory Service accumulated 92 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0.06% or 32,289 shares. Cambridge Inv Rech Advsrs stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Whale Rock Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 2.02% or 572,963 shares. Castleark Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). California-based Los Angeles Mngmt Equity Research has invested 0.06% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Rafferty Asset Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 10,528 shares. Bares Cap Mgmt Inc invested in 10.33% or 1.83M shares. Jpmorgan Chase And, New York-based fund reported 1.27M shares. Carroll Fin Associate accumulated 168 shares. Echo Street Capital Mgmt Lc holds 151,326 shares. Legal General Group Incorporated Public Ltd Liability owns 812,582 shares.

Landscape Capital Management Llc, which manages about $258.27 million and $1.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ansys Inc (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 3,692 shares to 5,831 shares, valued at $1.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kraft Heinz Co by 114,043 shares in the quarter, for a total of 121,838 shares, and has risen its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

More notable recent Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Have A Healthy Balance Sheet? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Workday (WDAY) Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates in Q2 – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Workday (WDAY) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” on March 01, 2019. More interesting news about Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Software Stocks to Sell Before Itâ€™s Too Late – Investorplace.com” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Workday CEO resigns from Intel board – Portland Business Journal” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $197,523 activity.

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Nvidia’s stock jumps after analyst raises price target – MarketWatch” on September 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Nvidia: Tempering Our Immediate Bearishness – Seeking Alpha” published on May 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “NVIDIA Falls 3% – Yahoo Finance” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 28, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on February 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Nvidia-Mellanox Deal: 21.99% Expected Annualized Return – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Premier Asset Managment Llc, which manages about $424.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) by 47,026 shares to 929 shares, valued at $329,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 3,230 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 132,770 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 74 investors sold NVDA shares while 286 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 376.89 million shares or 4.52% less from 394.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Howe And Rusling Inc stated it has 6,682 shares. Weiss Multi reported 10,000 shares. 374,500 were accumulated by Clal Insurance Ltd. Neuberger Berman Grp Incorporated Limited Company reported 222,942 shares stake. Gateway Advisers Limited Liability Company invested 0.46% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Brighton Jones Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.04% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Penobscot Mngmt Inc holds 0.06% or 1,785 shares. 404,448 were accumulated by Millennium Ltd Llc. Logan Capital Mngmt Inc reported 0.02% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Cypress Asset Mgmt Tx holds 0.18% or 3,195 shares in its portfolio. Permanens Capital Limited Partnership holds 0% or 31 shares in its portfolio. Beaumont Fincl Ptnrs Ltd Com owns 2,198 shares. Apriem Advsr holds 3,025 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Connecticut-based Sky Investment Limited Liability Company has invested 0.41% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa has 0.03% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 1,694 shares.