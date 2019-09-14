As Workday (WDAY) Share Price Declined, Holder Pittenger & Anderson Raised Stake; As Pfizer (PFE) Market Valuation Declined, Smead Capital Management Decreased Its Stake

Smead Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 3.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smead Capital Management Inc sold 50,217 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 1.56M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $67.47M, down from 1.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $36.91. About 18.68 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 20/03/2018 – Phase III IMpower131 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Reduced; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer blames sales miss on `customer buying patterns’; 10/04/2018 – TISHMAN SPEYER SECURES ALL FINANCING TO BUILD $3.7 BLN 65-STORY OFFICE TOWER IN NEW YORK’S HUDSON YARDS; 07/05/2018 – JANSSEN PHARMA – FDA APPROVAL OF DARZALEX IN COMBINATION WITH BORTEZOMIB, MELPHALAN AND PREDNISONE MARKS ITS FIFTH INDICATION IN MULTIPLE MYELOMA; 29/03/2018 – PFIZER INC – STUDY MET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer: Primary Endpoint Was Extending Disease-Free Survival Compared With Placebo; 16/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Former Novartis CEO regrets Cohen contract as top lawyer resigns; Pfizer wins biosimilar approval; 05/03/2018 – FDA: HOSPIRA RECALL ON POTENTIAL FOR EMPTY, CRACKED GLASS VIALS; 22/03/2018 – GSK advances in Pfizer consumer health auction as Reckitt quits; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer Joins the TriNetX Global Health Research Network Formed to Improve Clinical Trial Design and Accelerate the Development of New Drugs

Pittenger & Anderson Inc increased its stake in Workday Inc (WDAY) by 5.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pittenger & Anderson Inc bought 1,565 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% . The institutional investor held 30,947 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.36 million, up from 29,382 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc who had been investing in Workday Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $2.79 during the last trading session, reaching $167.59. About 1.28M shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $197,523 activity.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc, which manages about $1.04B and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 14,361 shares to 86,646 shares, valued at $4.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 8,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 77,300 shares, and cut its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.58, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 42 investors sold WDAY shares while 133 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 148.28 million shares or 18.57% less from 182.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt holds 0.11% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) or 2,723 shares. Comerica Financial Bank stated it has 5,530 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Cibc Asset Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Whale Rock Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 572,963 shares or 2.02% of the stock. S&Co reported 0.37% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Gateway Inv Advisers Limited Liability Corp owns 42,141 shares. Automobile Association owns 0.13% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 249,357 shares. The British Columbia – Canada-based British Columbia Investment Corp has invested 0.09% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Great Lakes Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.05% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Moreover, Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.06% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 32,289 shares. Hrt Ltd Co accumulated 47,899 shares. Raymond James Assocs holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 135,162 shares. Carroll Financial Associate Inc has invested 0% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 100 shares. Moreover, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.3% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 277,255 shares.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.43B for 14.88 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $104,160 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. B Riley Wealth invested in 43,557 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Hartford Management Comm owns 771,026 shares. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa holds 1.18% or 23,911 shares in its portfolio. Calamos Wealth Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.98% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Nomura Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.55% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Litman Gregory Asset Mgmt Lc invested in 0.04% or 3,297 shares. Evanson Asset Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 17,877 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Evermay Wealth Mngmt Lc accumulated 61,040 shares. Parametric Port Assoc has 0.78% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 21.71M shares. Prudential Public Ltd Co invested in 1.02% or 7.71M shares. Majedie Asset Mngmt holds 0.78% or 234,409 shares. Cincinnati Ins has invested 3.75% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Aspiriant Ltd Company reported 24,554 shares. Mcf Advisors Limited Co stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 244,831 are held by Rothschild Il.