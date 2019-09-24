As Workday (WDAY) Share Price Declined, Hitchwood Capital Management LP Decreased Its Position by $41.81 Million; Waters Parkerson & Company Has Raised Its Cvs Health Com (CVS) Holding

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Workday Inc (WDAY) by 50.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp sold 203,940 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.60% . The institutional investor held 196,060 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.31 million, down from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hitchwood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Workday Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $37.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.50% or $7.85 during the last trading session, reaching $166.6. About 1.77M shares traded. Workday, Inc. (NYSE:WDAY) has risen 61.40% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 61.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WDAY News: 23/05/2018 – Workday Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Workday Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WDAY); 03/05/2018 – HR Path announces the acquisition of Ataraxis, which will accelerate the international growth of its Workday practice; 17/04/2018 – Workday Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – WORKDAY INC – ANNOUNCED IT IS EXPANDING ITS OPERATIONS INTO ITALY; 08/03/2018 – Workday Announces Annual Stockholder Meeting; 16/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Saugatuck Dunes State Park – Volunteer Stewardship Workday; 15/03/2018 – Some companies with learning management software, like Workday, pay Amazon Web Services for cloud computing resources

Waters Parkerson & Company increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp Com (CVS) by 21.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waters Parkerson & Company bought 57,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 329,754 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.97M, up from 272,279 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waters Parkerson & Company who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $62.9. About 5.01M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 06/03/2018 – CVS jumbo bond attracts record $121bn in book orders; 20/03/2018 – CVS to Hire Former Eli Lilly Finance Chief to Run Pharmacy Benefit Business; 16/04/2018 – Amazon Effect Works in Reverse as CVS Investors Get Over Fears; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health Fights Back on High Cost Drugs by Launching the Industry’s Most Comprehensive Approach to Saving Patients Money; 25/04/2018 – CVS Health Releases 11th Annual Corporate Social Responsibility Report; 13/03/2018 – CVS, Aetna shareholders will vote on deal today; 11/04/2018 – CVS to Help Patients Find Cheaper Drugs; 08/03/2018 – Rep. Crawford: Citing PBM Concerns, Crawford Urges Review of CVS/Aetna Merger; 13/03/2018 – AETNA INC – CO, CVS HEALTH CONTINUE TO EXPECT THAT TRANSACTION WILL BE COMPLETED IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 02/05/2018 – CVS CONFIRMS 2018 FULL YEAR OUTLOOK

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Miami Heat’s Bam Adebayo Helps CVS Health Kick Off Free Health Screenings in Miami – PRNewswire” on September 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Deutsche Bank likes CVS Health, sees 42% upside – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AbbVie, Ally, Anthem, Caterpillar, CVS, Deere, Oracle, PayPal, Rite Aid, Square, Uber, UnitedHealth and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) Could Add Value To Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Digitaljournal.com‘s news article titled: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for GTT, CVS and DXC: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – Press Release – Digital Journal” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Waters Parkerson & Company, which manages about $1.24 billion and $1.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aflac Inc Com (NYSE:AFL) by 9,891 shares to 526,074 shares, valued at $28.83 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Accenture Plc Ireland Shs Clas (NYSE:ACN) by 3,312 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 226,769 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc Com (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sheets Smith Wealth reported 4,441 shares stake. North Star Mgmt Corporation owns 70,590 shares for 0.44% of their portfolio. 1,286 are owned by Allsquare Wealth Management Limited Co. Cheviot Value Ltd Liability Corp reported 33,037 shares. Perkins Coie Tru has 0.74% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Charles Schwab Management reported 11.32 million shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. 204,216 were reported by Proshare Advsr Limited Liability Corporation. Moreover, Wellington Shields Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.84% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Perigon Wealth Management Limited Liability Co accumulated 25,520 shares. The Minnesota-based Us National Bank De has invested 0.12% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 4,768 were reported by Pinnacle Advisory Gp. New Vernon Invest Mgmt Lc reported 8,165 shares. Finemark Bancorporation & Tru invested in 10,656 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Ccm Invest Advisers Lc holds 1.19% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 129,625 shares. Raymond James & Associates holds 0.27% or 3.40 million shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $-0.31 EPS, up 42.59% or $0.23 from last year’s $-0.54 per share. After $-0.38 actual EPS reported by Workday, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.42% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.58, from 1.89 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold WDAY shares while 133 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 148.28 million shares or 18.57% less from 182.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Proshare Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 98,298 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Nomura Asset Management Co Limited stated it has 200,165 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. Pinebridge Invests Lp, a New York-based fund reported 93,693 shares. Bristol John W New York reported 270,865 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys stated it has 0.11% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Bb&T invested 0.01% in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY). Fmr Limited Liability Corp holds 16.12M shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. 13,473 were accumulated by Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Company. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Corp owns 547,999 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Alyeska Investment Gp Lp accumulated 72,271 shares. Moreover, Wetherby Asset Mgmt has 0.11% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 5,041 shares. Frontier Capital Management Com Limited Liability Company reported 596,674 shares or 0.93% of all its holdings. Brown Brothers Harriman And Communications owns 8,358 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Carnegie Capital Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 10,300 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) for 8,715 shares.

Hitchwood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $657.83M and $5.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 160,000 shares to 350,000 shares, valued at $42.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 160,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 260,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Hilton Worldwide Hldgs Inc.